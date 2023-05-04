Taylor Swift & Matty Healy Are Rumored to Be Dating & Fans Are Having a Field Day

Taylor Swift is single, which means that the dating rumors have begun to flood in. Since her split from longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn became public last month, the “Bejeweled” singer has already been linked to her “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)(10-Minute Version)” short film star Dylan O’Brien, Formula 1 driver Fernando Alonso and even Bradley Cooper.

Explore Explore Taylor Swift See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

On Thursday (May 4), new rumors hit the Internet that Swift is dating The 1975 frontman Matty Healy, according to The Sun, who allegedly found a source that noted that the two are “both massively proud and excited about this relationship.”

Swift and Healy have been longtime friends, with the 12-time Grammy winner surprising fans during the band’s concert at the O2 Arena in London in January to cover The 1975’s “The City” and perform “Anti-Hero” for the first time.

Back in October, Healy and his bandmate George Daniel shut down rumors of a collaboration with Swift in an interview with BBC Radio 1. “Oh no, we’re not [working with Swift],” Healy explained. “We’d love to. Love to work with Taylor Swift. Love Taylor Swift. Think she’s one of the best songwriters.”

He jokingly added, “She’s probably sat there watching this, pining for a feature on a 1975 track.”

Of course, the dating speculation is just rumors, and neither Swift nor Healy spoken out publicly about the situation. However, that didn’t stop fans from poking fun on Twitter, sharing hilarious tweets about the possibility of a romance between the two. See the best reactions below.

do taylor swift and matty healy know they’re dating https://t.co/OeTcEK4gJu pic.twitter.com/kjzLq7SDAR — Ron (@midnightstrack2) May 3, 2023

Matty Healy and Taylor Swift have the opportunity to do the funniest thing possible pic.twitter.com/Ne4NFkHjeo — mary (@undomary) May 4, 2023

BREAKING NEWS: Taylor Swift seen stepping out in NYC with The 1975’s Matty Healy pic.twitter.com/DuYFhU1QRJ — libby (@mattyisapharb) May 4, 2023

Honestly I think Taylor Swift/Matty Healy will be the most hilarious whirlwind summer fling. Strap in girls — tboy shiksa magnet (@sylviaplathcult) May 4, 2023

us trying to figure out how we’re going to address a national crisis (taylor and matty) pic.twitter.com/yeDfgQ7pmG — katelyn (@noitskatelyn) May 4, 2023

Taylor and Matty dating rumors Its like 2013 again — Емелина (@curlybuppy) May 3, 2023