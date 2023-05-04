×
Taylor Swift & Matty Healy Are Rumored to Be Dating & Fans Are Having a Field Day

Since the news about her split from Joe Alwyn last month, rumors of a new Taylor Swift romance have already been swirling.

Taylor Swift "The Eras Tour"
Taylor Swift at the Taylor Swift "The Eras Tour" held at Allegiant Stadium on March 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Christopher Polk for PMC

Taylor Swift is single, which means that the dating rumors have begun to flood in. Since her split from longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn became public last month, the “Bejeweled” singer has already been linked to her “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)(10-Minute Version)” short film star Dylan O’Brien, Formula 1 driver Fernando Alonso and even Bradley Cooper.

On Thursday (May 4), new rumors hit the Internet that Swift is dating The 1975 frontman Matty Healy, according to The Sun, who allegedly found a source that noted that the two are “both massively proud and excited about this relationship.”

Swift and Healy have been longtime friends, with the 12-time Grammy winner surprising fans during the band’s concert at the O2 Arena in London in January to cover The 1975’s “The City” and perform “Anti-Hero” for the first time.

Back in October, Healy and his bandmate George Daniel shut down rumors of a collaboration with Swift in an interview with BBC Radio 1. “Oh no, we’re not [working with Swift],” Healy explained. “We’d love to. Love to work with Taylor Swift. Love Taylor Swift. Think she’s one of the best songwriters.”

He jokingly added, “She’s probably sat there watching this, pining for a feature on a 1975 track.”

Of course, the dating speculation is just rumors, and neither Swift nor Healy spoken out publicly about the situation. However, that didn’t stop fans from poking fun on Twitter, sharing hilarious tweets about the possibility of a romance between the two. See the best reactions below.

