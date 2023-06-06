Fans Are Split Over Taylor Swift & Matty Healy’s Reported Breakup

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy are no more, according to multiple reports. And whether fans are absolutely heartbroken or have been waiting eagerly for this day since the romance rumors first swirled in May, they have a lot to say about it online.

Word of the apparent split first came Monday (June 5), with TMZ being first to report that the two stars had parted ways after less than two months of dating — although, their romance wasn’t ever officially confirmed beyond photos of the two looking very couple-y in public. The 1975 frontman, for instance, was spotted at multiple shows of Swift’s Eras tour, and the two were also seen last month holding hands while out to dinner with mutual friend Jack Antonoff.

Later, Healy and the “Anti-Hero” pop star were seen leaving Electric Lady Studios in New York City side by side.

From start to (apparent) finish, many of the artists’ fans were champions of the rumored romance and are now left saddened by the news. One person tweeted, “i’ll miss u forever matty n taylor </3,” while another wrote, “it’s a sad time to be a Taylor and a 1975 fan.”

Others, however, are celebrating the separation loudly and proudly — likely because of Swift’s involvement with Healy despite his various controversies.

“TAYLOR AND MATTY BROKE UP EVERYBODY PARTY,” tweeted one Swiftie.

“speak now tv tracklist vs matty healy taylor breakup announcement fighting over what makes me happiest,” wrote another, referencing Swift’s recent Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) tracklist announcement (which also happened to come on June 5).

Check out what fans are saying about Taylor and Matty’s reported split below:

TAYLOR AND MATTY BROKE UP EVERYBODY PARTY pic.twitter.com/hiRkXoijMS — astrid is back in exam era (@hxuntedtv) June 3, 2023

I really hope that taylor / matty break up wasn't because of the backlash. If it was, sorry, she will never be happy living her life as a slave to her fandom — emmy (@beenthereonc3) June 6, 2023

"taylor swift and matty healy have broken up"pic.twitter.com/WnfSnTWDCG — val (@cowboylikesue) June 5, 2023

me seeing the taylor swift matty healy breakup article pic.twitter.com/jZqUUL7FT1 — grace! 8 (@looking4lifeout) June 3, 2023

Taylor Matty breakup and the Speak Now tracks released pic.twitter.com/NX3VEqtHpJ — Ryan Schocket (@RyanSchocket) June 5, 2023

Between Taylor looking like she might cry during ‘I don’t Want to Live Forever’ and Matty playing ‘102’ it’s a sad time to be a Taylor and a 1975 fan pic.twitter.com/YNsY0O2jf4 — Rachel Crockett (@RCrock_) June 6, 2023

speak now tv tracklist vs matty healy taylor breakup announcement fighting over what makes me happiest pic.twitter.com/BYWge7Inc4 — cait (@inviciblestring) June 5, 2023

im sitting here STILL feeling sad about taylor and matty breakup news then i remembered i'm going to see the 1975 next month.pic.twitter.com/SodlT9FSpv — ️️daph (@mewlancholia) June 6, 2023

“taylor swift and matty healy broke up” pic.twitter.com/rLDH3nXshw — ⋆｡ﾟmette ﾟ｡⋆ (@funeways) June 3, 2023