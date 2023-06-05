Taylor Swift & Matty Healy Break Up: Reports

The whirlwind — and still unconfirmed — romance between Taylor Swift and Matty Healy has come to an end, according to multiple reports.

According to TMZ, who first reported the news, Swift is single again, though there wasn’t any information as to why the two have broken up. Billboard has reached out to Swift and Healy’s reps for confirmation.

Rumors of a relationship between the “Midnight Rain” superstar and The 1975 frontman began in early May, shortly after it was confirmed that Swift had split from her longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn. Healy was spotted at multiple shows of Swift’s The Eras tour, and photos of the musicians enjoying a dinner with Jack Antonoff — who reportedly helped them reconnect — hit the Internet on May 11. Fans were sent into a frenzy when Healy and Swift appeared to hold hands.

Just a few days later, on May 16, Healy and Swift were spotted leaving Electric Lady Studios in New York City together, after he was reportedly spotted near her apartment.

During The 1975’s set at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend festival, Healy seemed to have referenced the Swift dating rumors. “Is it all a bit? Is it sincere? Will he ever address it? All of these questions and more will be ignored in the next hour,” Healy quipped, seemingly about his speculated relationship with the pop star.

Swift and Healy have been longtime friends, with the 12-time Grammy winner surprising fans during the band’s concert at the O2 Arena in London in January by covering The 1975’s “The City” and performing “Anti-Hero” for the first time.