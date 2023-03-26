Taylor Swift Joined by Marcus Mumford for ‘Cowboy Like Me’ at Eras Tour Concert in Las Vegas

Taylor Swift brought out special guest Marcus Mumford during the second night of her Eras Tour stop in Las Vegas on Saturday (March 25).

Despite telling fans during night one at Allegiant Stadium that “we don’t have guests at this show,” the pop superstar invited the Mumford & Sons frontman for her debut live performance of “Cowboy Like Me,” from Swift’s chart-topping 2020 album, Evermore.

“Las Vegas, Nevada, you are so lucky, because we do have a special guest with us tonight,” Swift told the sold-out crowd when introducing Mumford. “Would you sing ‘Cowboy Like Me’ with me?”

Watch a fan-captured video of the duo performing “Cowboy Like Me” here.

“Cowboy Like Me,” from the Swift’s ninth studio album, Evermore, peaked at No. 71 on the Billboard Hot 100 in December 2020. The country-leaning track was recorded at Mumford’s Scarlet Pimpernel Studios in the U.K. The studio version of the song features backing vocals from Mumford.

Swift’s show on Saturday marked her first time playing “Cowboy Like Me” in concert, but Mumford regularly performed the tune during his solo show in 2022.

For the surprise song portion of Saturday’s concert, Swift delivered her 2008 Fearless track “White Horse,” marking the first time she has played the track live since 2018. On Friday (March 24), her mini acoustic set included her Lana Del Rey collaboration “Snow on the Beach,” from last year’s Midnights, and “Our Song,” from her 2006 self-titled debut.