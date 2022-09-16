Taylor Swift Takes Fans Inside Jack Antonoff’s Studio for ‘Midnights’ Sneak Peek

Counting down to Midnights! Taylor Swift shared a look at the creation process of her upcoming album in a video shared to her social media accounts on Friday (Sept. 16).

“The making of Midnights,” she captioned the Instagram Reel, which shows a montage of the superstar recording piano and vocals in the studio with her trusted superproducer Jack Antonoff. The video doesn’t give Swifties any hints as to what the new studio set will sound like. It is instead soundtracked by newcomer Niceboy Ed’s debut single “Life You Lead.”

And while little is known about the singer Swift chose to promote with her video, it seems Niceboy Ed may have close ties to her longtime love Joe Alwyn, who last collaborated with her on 2020’s Folklore and Evermore under the pseudonym William Bowery. An anonymous Twitter account with the handle @joealywndrunk posted the full track with the message, “hey my friends, this guy Ed is one of Joe’s close friends and he released his first song so I decided to post the link here for anyone who wants to listen.” The full song was also uploaded to YouTube just two days ago, on Sept. 14.

Other moments in Swift’s behind-the-scenes clip show her outside in a snow storm, cuddling in bed with her cat Benjamin Button, falling into laughter on the ground as she clutches a glass of wine, and more.

Midnights is currently slated to be released October 21 via Republic Records. Earlier this week, the superstar revealed that the four special editions of the album’s vinyl come together create a giant clock face going along perfectly with the theme of the studio set’s title.

Get a peek at Swift creating Midnights below.