×
×
Skip to main content
Español Sign Up
Account
Account

Fans Had a Lot to Say About Taylor Swift’s New Wax Figure in Dubai

The wax figure is dressed in a red sequined turtleneck top tucked into a pair of high waisted khaki pants.

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift attends the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic

Madame Tussauds Dubai has a new “Mastermind” added to their gallery. The company revealed on Tuesday (Dec. 6) that its wax figure of Taylor Swift is the latest celebrity to join its star-studded lineup.

Explore

Explore

Taylor Swift

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

According to Time Out Dubai, the figure marks the first international addition to Madame Tussauds Dubai since it opened in October 2021. The handcrafted statue featured Swift in a Folklore-style low chignon bun, holding an acoustic guitar. The wax figure is dressed in a red sequined turtleneck top tucked into a pair of high waisted khaki pants.

Related

Lea Michele Darren Criss

Lea Michele & Darren Criss Adorably Jam Out to 'Glee' Signature Song 'Don't Stop Believing': Watch

The new Swift wax figure comes a little more than a month after the Grammy-winning superstar unveiled her 10th studio album, Midnights. The album logs a fifth week atop the Billboard 200 albums chart (dated Dec. 10). The last Swift album with more weeks at No. 1 is Folklore, which notched eight nonconsecutive weeks atop the list in 2020. Since then, she’s claimed four more chart-topping albums: Evermore (four weeks at No. 1 in 2020-21), Fearless (Taylor’s Version) (two weeks, 2021), Red (Taylor’s Version) (one week in 2021) and Midnights (five weeks so far).

And while the wax figure comes at a celebratory time in Swift’s career, fans had mixed feelings about the new installation at Madame Tussauds, unsure if the new piece bears a proper resemblance to the “Anti-Hero” singer. See some reactions below.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad