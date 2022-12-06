Fans Had a Lot to Say About Taylor Swift’s New Wax Figure in Dubai

Madame Tussauds Dubai has a new “Mastermind” added to their gallery. The company revealed on Tuesday (Dec. 6) that its wax figure of Taylor Swift is the latest celebrity to join its star-studded lineup.
According to Time Out Dubai, the figure marks the first international addition to Madame Tussauds Dubai since it opened in October 2021. The handcrafted statue featured Swift in a Folklore-style low chignon bun, holding an acoustic guitar. The wax figure is dressed in a red sequined turtleneck top tucked into a pair of high waisted khaki pants.
The new Swift wax figure comes a little more than a month after the Grammy-winning superstar unveiled her 10th studio album, Midnights. The album logs a fifth week atop the Billboard 200 albums chart (dated Dec. 10). The last Swift album with more weeks at No. 1 is Folklore, which notched eight nonconsecutive weeks atop the list in 2020. Since then, she’s claimed four more chart-topping albums: Evermore (four weeks at No. 1 in 2020-21), Fearless (Taylor’s Version) (two weeks, 2021), Red (Taylor’s Version) (one week in 2021) and Midnights (five weeks so far).
And while the wax figure comes at a celebratory time in Swift’s career, fans had mixed feelings about the new installation at Madame Tussauds, unsure if the new piece bears a proper resemblance to the “Anti-Hero” singer. See some reactions below.