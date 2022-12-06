Fans Had a Lot to Say About Taylor Swift’s New Wax Figure in Dubai

Madame Tussauds Dubai has a new “Mastermind” added to their gallery. The company revealed on Tuesday (Dec. 6) that its wax figure of Taylor Swift is the latest celebrity to join its star-studded lineup.

According to Time Out Dubai, the figure marks the first international addition to Madame Tussauds Dubai since it opened in October 2021. The handcrafted statue featured Swift in a Folklore-style low chignon bun, holding an acoustic guitar. The wax figure is dressed in a red sequined turtleneck top tucked into a pair of high waisted khaki pants.

The new Swift wax figure comes a little more than a month after the Grammy-winning superstar unveiled her 10th studio album, Midnights. The album logs a fifth week atop the Billboard 200 albums chart (dated Dec. 10). The last Swift album with more weeks at No. 1 is Folklore, which notched eight nonconsecutive weeks atop the list in 2020. Since then, she’s claimed four more chart-topping albums: Evermore (four weeks at No. 1 in 2020-21), Fearless (Taylor’s Version) (two weeks, 2021), Red (Taylor’s Version) (one week in 2021) and Midnights (five weeks so far).

And while the wax figure comes at a celebratory time in Swift’s career, fans had mixed feelings about the new installation at Madame Tussauds, unsure if the new piece bears a proper resemblance to the “Anti-Hero” singer. See some reactions below.

I'm tired of these wax figures, but this one is at least better than usual pic.twitter.com/CUDIQ8rLM1 — ???? (@Bby_boi_) December 6, 2022

The new Taylor Swift wax figure is giving Miley Cyrus at the 2008 Grammys vibes pic.twitter.com/PekHA7javH — Kasaleiro (@kasaleiro) December 6, 2022

Haven’t @TussaudsUSA seen what Taylor Swift looks like or are they making her wax figures after looking at that “it’s just Ashley” girl?!😭 https://t.co/fjUDYi1ghf — swiftly styles (fan account) (@swiftlystyles_) December 6, 2022

Why is it so difficult to get Taylor’s wax figures to actually look like her? I mean this one’s not bad compared to others but still. — Conny | Midnight sharp 🕰 (@connychiwa_) December 6, 2022