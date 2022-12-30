White House’s 2022 Year-End Review References a Taylor Swift Lyric

Taylor Swift’s “22” completely changed how people think about its title number. Even the White House isn’t immune to the 33-year-old pop star’s contagiously catchy melody — at least, that’s what the executive branch’s official year-end review, posted Thursday (Dec. 29), would suggest.

Written by domestic policy advisor Susan Rice and published on the White House’s website, the report summed up several of the Biden-Harris administration’s major accomplishments in 2022. But first, it began with the best, most obvious word-lyric association.

“I don’t know about you, but I’m feeling ‘22,” Rice wrote, referencing the lyric from the chorus of “22.” She also posted the quote on Twitter.

The past year undoubtedly brought its share of daunting challenges, but 2022 also yielded remarkable progress for the American people. 🧵 — Susan Rice (@AmbRice46) December 29, 2022

Rice went on to cite President Biden’s signing of the Inflation Reduction Act, Congress’ progressive strides in gun-control policy, the reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act — which Swift would most definitely approve of in particular, as she emotionally spoke about her personal stake in the act in Netflix’s Miss Americana — and many more as notable achievements made by the White House in the past 12 months.

“The past year undoubtedly brought its share of daunting challenges — from Putin’s brutal war in Ukraine, to devastating hurricanes along the Atlantic Coast and fires in the West, to stubbornly high inflation around the globe,” Rice wrote. “Yet, 2022 also yielded remarkable progress for the American people.”

The love between the current administration and Swift goes both ways. During Biden’s campaign in 2020, the “All Too Well” singer publicly endorsed him and even baked cookies declaring her support for his presidency. Biden later thanked her for her advocacy, and quoted one of her other lyrics on Instagram.

“Election Day is right around the corner — are you ready for it?” he wrote, referencing Swift’s Reputation single “…Ready For It?”