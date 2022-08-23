×
What’s Your Favorite Song on Taylor Swift’s ‘Lover’? Vote

To celebrate three years of 'Lover,' let us know your favorite track on the album by voting in our poll.

It’s been three years since Taylor Swift unveiled her seventh studio album, Lover, on August 23, 2019, and after all this time, fans are still enjoying songs from the breezy pop album like “Cruel Summer” and “The Man.”

The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart at the time with the biggest week for any album since her last release, Reputation, in 2017.

To celebrate Lover‘s third anniversary today (Aug. 23), we want to know your favorite song from the album. Let us know by voting below.

