Taylor Swift Premieres ‘Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version)’ in ‘Wilderness’ Trailer: Watch

Taylor Swift may be in full 1989 (Taylor’s Version) mode, but Reputation fans just got a big taste of the 2017 album’s lead single.

The 33-year-old pop star debuted a huge chunk of “Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version)” in Prime Video‘s new trailer for Wilderness, a psychological thriller arriving on the streaming platform Sept. 15. Starring The Sandman‘s Jenna Coleman and The Haunting of Hill House‘s Oliver Jackson-Cohen, the project explores a woman’s quest for revenge — ahem, a major theme on Reputation — after discovering her husband is having an affair.

“Liv becomes the actress starring in Will’s bad dreams after she learns about his betrayal, and her heartbreak is swiftly followed by another emotion: fury,” reads a description of the show full of Swiftian references. “The couple embark on an American road trip Liv’s fantasized about since she was little, from the Grand Canyon on through Yosemite, before ending up with a hedonistic weekend in Las Vegas.”

“For Will, it’s a chance to make amends; for Liv, it’s a very different prospect — a landscape where accidents happen all the time,” it continues. “The perfect place to get revenge. Look what he made her do…“

“Look What You Made Me Do” is featured heavily throughout the Wilderness trailer, showcasing Swift’s fresh take on the career-shifting track’s chorus and iconic tagline: “The old Taylor can’t come to the phone right now. Why? Oh! ‘Cause she’s dead!”

This isn’t the first glimpse Swifties have gotten of the “Anti-Hero” singer’s imminent Reputation re-record, which hasn’t even been announced yet. During Swift’s preparations to drop 1989 (Taylor’s Version) this October, which will mark the fourth of her six expected “Versions,” she also shared a piece of “Delicate (Taylor’s Version)” in an episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty season two, also a Prime Video project.

Watch the Wilderness trailer, featuring “Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version),” above.