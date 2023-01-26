Taylor Swift Announces ‘Lavender Haze’ Music Video: ‘Meet Me At Midnight …’

Taylor Swift is dropping the “Lavender Haze” music video at last. In a surprise post on her social media accounts Thursday morning (Jan. 26), the 33-year-old pop star finally announced the highly anticipated visual for the first song on the Midnights tracklist … and yes, it’s premiering at 12 a.m. sharp.

“Meet me at midnight…,” Swift captioned the posts. “…for the Lavender Haze music video premiere (!!!!!!!!!!!!!)”

The 11-time Grammy winner also shared a short, 9-second video teaser for the project, in which she sits up in bed, wearing an oversized T-shirt, with her partner sleeping beside her. As the opening bars to “Lavendar Haze” play, thick, purple fog rolls into the room.

“FINALLY,” several fans individually replied to the “All Too Well” singer’s announcement.

A countdown for the premiere is already up on Swift’s YouTube channel, featuring a still from the video of the singer-songwriter bathing in creamy purple water, hair soaked and lips painted a dark violet.

Swifties have been waiting for the “Lavender Haze” music video for about three months now, ever since the “Bejeweled” music video premiered in late October. Swift shared the Cinderella-inspired “Bejeweled” visual just two weeks after dropping the first Midnights music video, which was for the album’s No. 1 lead single, “Anti-Hero.”

One could even argue that Swifties have been waiting for this one since before Midnights even came out, as Swift actually shared a teaser video for all of the album’s music videos during Thursday Night Football, mere hours before Midnights hit streaming services Oct. 21.

“Those projects are the Midnights Music Movies, the music videos that I made for this album to sort of explore visually the world of this record,” she said at the time. “I love storytelling, I love songwriting, I love writing videos, I love directing them … I’m really proud of what we made and I really hope you like them. We worked with some amazing actors.”

See Taylor Swift’s “Lavender Haze” music video announcement below: