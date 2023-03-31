Taylor Swift Drops Dreamy Acoustic Version of ‘Lavender Haze’: Stream It Now

Just wanna stay in that lavender haze? Good news — Taylor Swift just dropped a new acoustic version of the Midnights single, and it’s even dreamier than the original.

Filled with lush finger-picked guitar and relaxed percussion, the “Lavender Haze” reimagining arrived Friday (March 31) via an announcement on social media from Taylor Nation. “What if there was a version of Lavender Haze that made you feel like you were floating in a fluffy lavender cloud?” read the tweet. “Oh wait… there is?”

The acoustic version is just the latest twist on track one of Midnights to be released by Swift, who’s currently three weekends in to her sprawling U.S. Eras Tour. She’s previously teamed up with artists such as Tensnake, Snakehips, Jungle and Felix Jaehn for “Lavender Haze” remixes, and in January, the 12-time Grammy winner unveiled a purple-overload music video for the dance-pop single.

To date, “Lavender Haze” has reached a peak of No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, the second highest-charting Midnights track behind lead single “Anti-Hero,” Swift’s longest running No. 1 song ever at eight weeks. “Anti-Hero” has also gotten the acoustic treatment along with its fair share of remixes featuring Bleachers, Roosevelt, Kungs, Jayda G and ILLENIUM.

Earlier this week, Swift made an appearance at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, where “Nothing New” collaborator Phoebe Bridgers presented her with the year’s Innovator prize. “I want everyone to know — especially young people — that the hundreds and thousands of dumb ideas that I had led me to my good ideas,” she said during her acceptance speech Monday (March 27). “You have to give yourself permission to fail. I try as hard as I can not to fail because it’s embarrassing, but I give myself permission to.”

“Make the right choices that make sense for you and someone one day might thing you’re innovative,” she added.

Stream the “Lavender Haze” acoustic version below: