Taylor Swift Given Key to City & Street Name in Her Honor Ahead of Arlington Concerts

Arlington, Texas, is pulling out all the stops for Taylor Swift‘s upcoming concerts this weekend. In celebration of the the trio of Eras Tour shows coming to AT&T Stadium March 31-April 2, the city is welcoming Swifties with a number of fun attractions and events, from a new street called “Taylor Swift Way” to a Tay-themed pet adoption spree.

A sneak peek at the Eras Tour preparations was posted to Arlington’s official Twitter account, showing off photos of the “Taylor Swift Way” street sign, light-up star posts lit red in celebration of Swift’s signature color, and a key to the city dedicated to the “Anti-Hero” singer.

“Arlington is ‘Enchanted’ to welcome Taylor Swift to @ATTStadium for The Eras Tour and has put together some fun ways for our Swifties to celebrate the singer’s 5th visit to The #AmericanDreamCity,” the city’s tweet read.

In a press release, Arlington officially put its cowboy hat in the ring to compete for the title of Swift’s biggest fan city, a “friendly competition” between Glendale, Ariz., which temporarily renamed itself to Swift City ahead of the pop star’s kickoff concerts in State Farm Stadium, and Las Vegas, which lit its Gateway Arches with colors corresponding to each of the Grammy winner’s 10 albums before her shows at Allegiant Stadium.

“Didn’t snag tickets to one of the shows?” added the release. “Arlington Animal Services hopes to help mourning Swifties ‘Shake It Off’ with an adoption special honoring the famous cat-mom. Residents can adopt a new best friend for $40, in honor of Swift’s 40 Top 10 Hits, during The Eras Adoption Special. VIP pets have a $9 adoption fee in honor of Swift’s 9 No. 1 Hits.”

See Arlington’s Eras Tour events below: