Taylor Swift Responds to Keke Palmer’s ‘Karma’ Praise: ‘I Love U So Much’

Karma takes all of Taylor Swift‘s friends to the summit — and one of them might now be Keke Palmer. That’s because the two stars recently shared an adorable exchange on Instagram, with the singer-songwriter responding to the Nope actress’ glowing review of her Midnights single “Karma.”

“Omg I love u so much,” Swift commented under a video of Palmer praising the track, posted Saturday (May 27).

In her video, the Broadway star jams out in the car with “Karma” blasting through her speakers. “Karma is me getting everything I want!” she tells the camera. “For anybody that’s ever tried you, anybody that tried to get away with hurting you, taking advantage — YOU get the last laugh.”

In her caption, she wrote, “It’s always going to be miss Swift’s lyricism for me.”

“It’s always some fluffy vibes with weighted a– sentiment!” added Palmer, who in February welcomed her first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson.

The Alice star isn’t the only one giving “Karma” some love these days. Ice Spice recently hopped on the track for a single-ready remix, and joined Swift onstage three nights at a row to debut the collaboration live at the pop star’s Eras Tour shows at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. The pair also teamed up for a “Karma” music video, which Swift premiered at the first of the three shows.

“Getting to know her has been so special because I am blown away by her,” Swift later gushed over Ice. “In my opinion, she’s the one to watch. Watching her work ethic and how thoughtfully she approaches her career, she’s like my new favorite artist and I’m so honored that she’s on the song.”

See Keke Palmer’s video, and Swift’s comment, below: