×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Which Taylor Swift Song Is the Most Heartbreaking After Joe Alwyn Breakup? Vote!

From "Invisible String" to "Midnight Rain," let us know which Taylor Swift song is the most heartbreaking post-Alwyn by voting in our poll.

Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" in Las Vegas
Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Allegiant Stadium on March 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ethan Miller/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift has been a love song pro her whole career, capturing every stage of a relationship — from the innocent crush to the falling in love to the devastating heartbreak. But the cuts feel a little deeper now, after reports emerged that Swift and her longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn have split after six years of dating.

Explore

Explore

Taylor Swift

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

“The relationship had just run its course. It’s why [Alwyn] hasn’t been spotted at any shows,” a source told ET earlier this month. Billboard has since reached out to representatives for Swift and Alwyn, but had not received a response. The couple has yet to publicly reveal the status of their relationship.

Related

Otis Redding III

Otis Redding III, Who Followed Father Into Music, Dies at 59

We are equally as heartbroken as the Swifties here at Billboard, which is why we compiled 13 of the most heartbreaking Taylor Swift songs to revisit post-Alwyn.

We want to know which song from this list tugs at your heartstrings a little extra given recent news. Let us know by voting below.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad