Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Split: Report

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have split, ET reported on Saturday (April 8).

According to ET, a source said the breakup was amicable and “was not dramatic.”

“The relationship had just run its course. It’s why [Alwyn] hasn’t been spotted at any shows,” the source reportedly noted. Billboard reached out to representatives for Swift and Alwyn for comment, but at press time had not received a response.

Swift began dating Alwyn, an actor seen in a number of film and television projects including 2018’s The Favourite and 2022’s Conversations With Friends, in 2016. They’ve mostly stayed quiet with the public about their relationship throughout the past six years.

“I’m aware people want to know about that side of things,” Alwyn said of dating Swift to British Vogue in 2018. “I think we have been successfully very private, and that has now sunk in for people.” He added, “But I really prefer to talk about work.”

“I’ve learned that if I do, people think it’s up for discussion, and our relationship isn’t up for discussion,” Swift told The Guardian in 2019 of their decision to be discreet about their relationship. “If you and I were having a glass of wine right now, we’d be talking about it — but it’s just that it goes out into the world. That’s where the boundary is, and that’s where my life has become manageable. I really want to keep it feeling manageable.”

Alwyn won his first Grammy in 2021 due to his co-producer and songwriter credits on Swift’s album of the year winner, Folklore. Under pen name William Bowery, Alwyn worked closely with the star, co-writing the Bon Iver duet “Exile” and the song “Betty.”

On Swift’s follow-up Evermore, Alwyn co-wrote “Champagne Problems,” The National-assisted “Coney Island” and “Evermore,” a second Justin Vernon collab. And on Swift’s most recent release, Midnights, he contributed to “Sweet Nothing.”

Folklore, Evermore and Midnights all hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart upon their release.

“Joe and I really love sad songs. We’ve always bonded over music. We write the saddest [songs]. We just really love sad songs,” Swift told Zane Lowe of her partner in 2020. “What can I say? It was a surprise that we started writing together. But in a way, it wasn’t because we have always bonded over music and had the same musical tastes.”

Swift is currently on her Eras Tour, which next stops in Tampa, Florida, for a trio of stadium shows from April 13-15. Alwyn is set to appear in the upcoming Yorgos Lanthimos film And, alongside an ensemble cast that includes Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe, Margaret Qualley and Hong Chau.