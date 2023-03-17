Taylor Swift, Jimin, Melanie Martinez & More: What’s Your Favorite New Music Release of the Week? Vote!

This week’s new music Friday is filled with brand new tracks from Taylor Swift, BTS‘ Jimin, Melanie Martinez and more.

To get fans even more hyped up for Swift’s The Eras Tour — which is scheduled to kick off on Friday, March 17, in Glendale, Ariz. — the pop icon released not one, but four tracks: “Taylor’s Version” takes on “If This Was a Movie,” “Safe and Sound” and “Eyes Open,” as well as “All of the Girls You Loved Before,” which is an unreleased track from her Lover era. “Girls” sees the 33-year-old reflecting on her past mistake with an air of appreciation, as it paved the way for a better future for herself. “Every dead-end street, led you straight to me,” she sings on the chorus.

Jimin is the latest member of BTS to go solo, and gave fans a taste of his forthcoming album, FACE (scheduled to arrive on March 24), with the release of its lead single, “Set Me Free, Pt. 2.” Jimin flips off his haters in the defiant hip-hop influenced track about “determination, passion, and overcoming” any obstacles in his way. “I thought it was important that I be the one to set myself free — not someone else,” he said of the track in an interview with Consequence. “In the end, I’m the one who has to set myself free.”

Melanie Martinez also offered a new tune, declaring that she is “back from the dead” on new track “DEATH.” The singer says a farewell to her Crybaby persona, embracing a rebirth — and electronic, synth-driven sound — for her Portals album cycle, which promises to be one of her most ambitious yet.

Kx5, Hozier and Avenged Sevenfold also return this week. With so many to choose from, we want to know: Which release is your favorite? Vote in our poll below.