Taylor Swift Announces International Eras Tour Dates in Europe, Asia & Australia

Taylor Swift always keeps her promises. Just a couple weeks after unveiling a list of Latin American dates for her bestselling Eras Tour and pledging to schedule even more across the globe, the 33-year-old pop star has now announced a slew of international shows for the trek in 2024.

The new dates will see Swift and opener Sabrina Carpenter traveling across Asia, Europe and Australia next year following the conclusion of the U.S. and Latin American legs. After a two-month break in December 2023 and January 2024, the multi-Grammy winner will pick up in February with a string of shows in Tokyo, followed by stops in Melbourne, Sydney, Singapore, Paris, Stockholm, Lisbon, Madrid, Lyon, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Cardiff, London, Dublin, Amsterdam, Zürich, Milan, Gelsenkirchen, Hamburg, Munich, Warsaw and Vienna. She’ll return to London for two final shows in August next year.

“EXCUSE ME HI I HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY,” Swift wrote on Instagram Tuesday (June 20). “I can’t wait to see so many of you on The Eras Tour next year at these new international dates!”

Swift first confirmed that the Eras Tour would be going global earlier this month, when the “Anti-Hero” singer announced a Latin American leg of shows in Mexico, Brazil and Argentina also featuring support from Carpenter, whom Swift called a “sweet angel princess.” “Really thrilled to tell you this!!” the pop star wrote in a post to her social media accounts at the time. “Mexico, Argentina and Brazil: We are bringing The Eras Tour to you this year!” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

“LOTS more international dates to come soon, promise!” she added.

Ten days later, Swift added three additional shows to the Latin America leg, which kicks off in early August and picks up in November.

In addition to the new shows, Swifties also have a new album to look forward to in the coming weeks. As announced in May, Swift’s third studio album, Speak Now, will receive the “Taylor’s Version” treatment. Re-recordings of the set’s original tracks drop July 7, as do previously unreleased “Vault” tracks featuring Hayley Williams and Fall Out Boy.

See the full list of new international Eras Tour dates below.