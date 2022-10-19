×
Taylor Swift Says Ina Garten Made Her Think of Cooking as ‘Self-Care‘ Instead of a ‘Chore’

"Watching Ina prepare a meal changed my perspective on cooking and reframed it as something relaxing."

US singer Taylor Swift attends "In Conversation With... Taylor Swift" during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at TIFF Bell Lightbox on September 09, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)
Taylor Swift penned a thoughtful tribute to Ina Garten in a new cover story about the famous chef for Food Network magazine, released Wednesday (Oct. 19).

“I’ve been lucky enough to meet Ina a few times and get to know the magnificent woman behind the TV show and the cookbooks,” the superstar wrote of the chef, otherwise known as the Barefoot Contessa, adding, “She’s one of those people who is even better, funnier, warmer than you’d hoped her to be.

“My most potent memories of Ina come from when I first discovered her TV show,” Swift continued. “I was in my teens, and my life revolved around touring. On my rare days off at home, I barely ever cooked because it had always felt like a chore. Watching Ina prepare a meal changed my perspective on cooking and reframed it as something relaxing. She made cooking feel like self-care. Ever since, cooking has been my escape from stress and one of the only ways I can truly calm myself on a rough day. I’ll always be grateful to her for giving me that.”

Other famous faces who reminisced about Garten’s impact for the story included Julianna Margulies, Tina Fey, Nathan Lane, Katie Couric, Jennifer Garner and fellow Food Network personality Bobby Flay.

Swift is currently gearing up for the release of her landmark 10th studio album Midnights, which will drop, appropriately, at midnight on Friday (Oct. 21). In the lead-up to the studio set’s unveiling, she’s been teasing lyrics from its 13 tracks in major cities like New York, London, Nashville and São Paulo. She also used the rollout campaign to encourage her fans to vote in the upcoming 2022 midterm elections happening across the country.

Read Taylor’s thoughts about the Barefoot Contessa here.

