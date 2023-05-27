Taylor Swift Says ‘Whole Stadium Screamed’ During Ice Spice’ Surprise Appearance at Eras Concert in NJ

Taylor Swift and Ice Spice are showing each other love following the live debut of the pop superstar’s “Karma” remix.

During her sold-out Eras Tour concert at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., on Friday (May 26), Swift not only premiered the music video her “Karma” remix, but she also welcomed out the Bronx-bred rapper for the first live performance of the Midnights (Til Dawn Edition) track.

“The way the whole stadium screamed when Ice literally popped up unannounced,” Swift wrote alongside a reflective Twitter post the following morning.

As the “Princess Diana” hitmaker performed to the largest crowd of her young career, she seemed comfortable and a bit awestruck. She and Swift held hands while strutting around the stage, and when confetti blasted out at the end, they had their arms around each other while soaking in the rapturous response.

“taylor & the swifties showed me so much love thank yuuuu & btw big fat thank u to my real munchkins that wanna see a bitch win i love u 4L,” Ice Spice tweeted after the concert.

Earlier in the MetLife Stadium show, Swift premiered her “Karma” remix video about an hour before it dropped online. In her Twitter post, the pop star reminisced about “getting to world premiere the Karma music video I directed with my dancers who were in it.”

The video is packed with stunning visuals, with Swift inside an hourglass that shifts sideways to turn into her perfectly lined cat eye, to Swift’s head lying on a cat curled up in the shape of the moon. Ice Spice gets in on the cinematography too, including her trademark red curls morphing into a fluffy cloud, rapping from a golden clamshell, and Ice and Taylor lassoing various celestial bodies. Swift even turns into a tree-covered mountain range in one scene.

Swift’s post also gave a shout-out to her frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff, who showed up onstage during the surprise song portion of her set for a performance of fan fave “Getaway Car.”

“Playing Getaway Car with Jack and hearing everyone shout the lyrics,” Swift wrote, concluding with, “I love you all in that crazy crowd last night — can’t wait to get back out there tonight.”

See Swift and Spice’s posts on Twitter below.

