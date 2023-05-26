Taylor Swift Explains How ‘Karma’ Remix With Ice Spice Came to Be: ‘I Am Blown Away By Her’

No one is more excited for Ice Spice‘s feature on the new “Karma” remix than Taylor Swift. In a clip shared by Spotify, the pop star gushed about her latest collaborator and explained how the team-up — which dropped at midnight Friday (May 26) — came to be.

“Collaborating with Ice Spice on ‘Karma’ was one of the most natural things,” Swift said in the audio snippet, shared by Spotify’s official Twitter account. “She reached out through her team, just kind of saying, ‘Hey, Ice has been a big fan of Taylor’s since she was a little kid, would love to collaborate if that was ever something that came about.'”

As it turned out, the feelings were mutual. “I had been listening to her nonstop, like getting ready for my [Eras] tour, I was just listening to Ice Spice constantly,” revealed the “Anti-Hero” singer. “So I immediately got her number and said, ‘Hey, would you wanna do your version of ‘Karma’? Do you relate to this?’ So she jumped in headfirst.”

Swift first confirmed the “Boy’s a Liar” rapper’s involvement just one day prior to the remix’s release in a packed Instagram announcement Wednesday (May 24), also revealing that new versions of her Midnights album and her “Snow On the Beach” collaboration with Lana Del Rey would be arriving this week. “I’m a massive fan of this brilliant artist and after getting to know her I can confirm: she is THE ONE to watch,” she wrote of Ice at the time.

“Getting to know her has been so special because I am blown away by her,” Swift echoed in her Spotify segment. “In my opinion, she’s the one to watch. Watching her work ethic and how thoughtfully she approaches her career, she’s like my new favorite artist and I’m so honored that she’s on the song.”

Ice also called Tay the “sweetest person ever” following the remix announcement, and on Friday shared an adorable photo to her Instagram Stories with the singer in the studio.

Listen to Taylor open up about her new collab with Ice Spice below: