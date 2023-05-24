Swifties Flip Out Over Taylor Swift ‘Karma’ Remix With Ice Spice: ‘TAYSPICE COMING TO TAKE OVER THE WORLD’

Taylor Swift had a major surprise up her sleeve on Wednesday (May 24) when she announced her forthcoming “Karma” remix with Ice Spice, and the Swifties are reeling with the news.

The collab with the rising rapper is only one part of the surprise too: The superstar is also releasing an updated version of “Snow on the Beach” with Lana Del Rey on Midnights (Til Dawn Edition), featuring even more vocals from Del Rey. “Hits Different” — which was originally only available as a bonus cut on the Target edition of Midnights — rounds out the track list on the deluxe edition of the album.

“TAYSPICE COMING TO TAKE OVER THE WORLD,” one Swiftie wrote upon reading the news of the collab’s imminent unveiling on Friday (May 26) at midnight, while another commented, “THIS WAS SO NOT ON MY BINGO CARD I’M-…”

Plenty of Ice Spice’s loyal Munchkins also added their two cents about Swift tapping their favorite rapper for a duet. “& y’all said Ice Spice would be a one hit wonder,” one fan account wrote above a clip from her recent “Princess Diana” music video with Nicki Minaj. A second used a funny gif from Broad City to show how proud they were of the recent Billboard cover star, writing, “ICE SPICE BABY GWORL IM SO PROUD OF YOU. Been rooting for you heavy…THIS IS MONUMENTAL.”

This weekend, Swift will play three sold out shows at MetLife Stadium outside of New York City, where she’ll have a special Midnights CD featuring another vault track titled “You’re Losing Me.”

Read some of the best Swiftie reactions to Tay’s Ice Spice collab below.

TAYSPICE COMING TO TAKE OVER THE WORLD — viviana (fan) (@repmiIas) May 24, 2023

THIS WAS SO NOT ON MY BINGO CARD I'M- — cash (taylor’s version) 🪴 (@cashaustin_) May 24, 2023

Taylor, you NEVER fail to surprise or amaze us. I mean you’re still on tour, already released a deluxe edition of Midnights, have all your albums charting on the Billboard 200, Speak Now TV is less than 2 months away and somehow you managed to pull this out of your sleeves 😭.… — steven ❀ // doja’s favorite 🙂 (@arianaunext) May 24, 2023

& y’all said Ice Spice would be a one hit wonder 🤣pic.twitter.com/wr1Si6Eq0t — Holland Media (@HoIIandMedia) May 24, 2023

The collab we have been waiting for #TSmidnighTS pic.twitter.com/VwOoEXgsjs — Bianca ❤️ Eras Tour 3/24, 3/25, 8/5, 8/8, 8/9 (@BiancaNunezz) May 24, 2023

so we're getting the Karma MV, more lana on SOTB and you're losing me all at once on friday?? is it a daydream?? — Ana (Taylor's Version)🌌 (@anngri7) May 24, 2023