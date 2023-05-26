Taylor Swift x Ice Spice, Dua Lipa & More: What’s Your Favorite Music Release of the Week? Vote!

It’s the final new music Friday of May, which marks the unofficial start of summer with Memorial Day weekend. Taylor Swift with Ice Spice, Dua Lipa and more have all offered up brand new songs that are perfect for adding to cookout playlists and beyond.

Swift surprised fans earlier in the week when she revealed that Midnights track “Karma” would be getting a remix featuring Billboard‘s current cover star Ice Spice, along with a new version of “Snow on the Beach” with Lana Del Rey, both on the extended Midnights (Til Dawn Edition). And the surprise did not disappoint: The updated version of “Karma” finds Ice also relishing in the “what goes around, comes around” philosophy that Swift preaches on the song: “It’s OK, baby, you ain’t gotta worry, karma never gets lazy/ So, I keep my head up, my bread up, I won’t let up,” she raps.

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie is scheduled to be released later this summer, but fans got the first official taste of the soundtrack with the arrival of Dua Lipa’s “Dance the Night.” The pop star offers up stylish synth instrumentals and disco elements that send a surge of dopamine to the brain, while serving as an extension of her wildly successful Future Nostalgia album run. Complicated romances, broken hearts and tears do not stand a chance when Lipa’s burning up the dance floor.

Lil Durk and d4vd both released new albums and Peso Pluma returned with new single “Bye.” There’s plenty of new tunes to choose from, but we want to know: What’s your favorite release this week? Vote — or enter in your pick — in the poll below.