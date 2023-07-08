Taylor Swift Premieres ‘I Can See You’ Video With Taylor Lautner at Eras Tour Show in Kansas City

Taylor Swift surprised fans at her Eras Tour concert in Kansas City, Mo., on Friday (July 7) by premiering the music video for her song “I Can See You.”

The action-packed visual for the Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) track finds Swift and actors Taylor Lautner, Joey King and Presley Cash pulling off a heist of her third album. “I Can See You” appears as one of the newly released re-recorded album’s “From the Vault” songs.

During Friday’s show at Geha Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Swift invited the three actors onstage to help introduce the video. Lautner delighted the sold-out audience by cartwheeling and backflipping onto the stage.

“WELL. SO. I’ve been counting down for months and finally the ‘I Can See You’ video is out,” Swift tweeted alongside behind-the-scenes photos from her self-directed video. “I wrote this video treatment over a year ago and really wanted to play out symbolically how it’s felt for me to have the fans helping me reclaim my music.”

The singer continued, “I had my heart set on @JoeyKing, Taylor Lautner and @IAmPresleyCash starring in it. Joey and Presley had been in the video for ‘Mean’ when they were 9 and 13 and they are back and so ridiculously bad ass!! Taytay is INCREDIBLE in this (didn’t have a stunt double!) and shout out to Tay Lautner for being so awesome to hang with on set.”

Swift, who briefly dated Lautner in 2009, concluded her post by noting that she’s “always wanted to direct fight scenes/a heist storyline and had the most incredible time plotting this out.”

Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), the newly released re-recording of Swift’s 2010 album, also arrived on Friday (July 7). The new set features all of the original recordings, plus six “From the Vault” tracks.

Lautner shared some kind words about Swift following the debut of the video. “Taylor, I respect you so much. Not just for the singer you are, the songwriter, the performer, but for the human you are. You are gracious, humble, kind and I am honored to know you,” the actor said.

Elsewhere during Friday’s concert, Swift included a performance of “Long Live” to the Speak Now section of her show directly after “Enchanted.” She also played Speak Now song “Never Grow Up” and “From the Vault” track “When Emma Falls in Love” during the surprise songs portion of her set.

Watch the video for Swift’s “I Can See You” below.