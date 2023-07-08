Here’s Why Taylor Swift Fans Think ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ Is Being Teased in ‘I Can See You’ Video

Let the speculation begin! Taylor Swift fans believe the pop superstar is dropping some major Easter eggs about her next re-recorded album following the surprise release of her “I Can See You” music video.

During her Eras Tour concert in Kansas City, Mo., on Friday (July 7), the 33-year-old singer delighted Swifties by sharing the action-packed visual for her newly released Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) “From the Vault” track “I Can See You,” starring actors Taylor Lautner, Joey King and Presley Cash.

Written and directed by Swift, the five-minute video finds the songstress and her co-stars pulling off a heist to recover the master recording of her third album. Toward the end of the clip, as the foursome makes their escape in a white fan, they drive across a bridge with a sign that reads “1989 TV.” This has led many to believe that a re-recording of her 2014 album, 1989, could be on the horizon.

“1989 TAYLOR’S VERSION IS NEXT. Easter eggs in the ‘I Can See You’ music video confirms it,” one fan tweeted alongside screenshots from the video.

Other eagle-eyed Swifties have pointed out that the “I Can See You” video features similar imagery to various 1989 visuals, including a close-up of the singer’s bright red lips from her “Style” video and action sequences from the “Bad Blood” video.

During Friday’s show at Geha Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Swift invited Lautner, King and Cash onstage to help introduce the “I Can See You” clip. Lautner delighted the sold-out audience by cartwheeling and backflipping onto the stage.

“WELL. SO. I’ve been counting down for months and finally the ‘I Can See You’ video is out,” Swift tweeted alongside behind-the-scenes photos the visual. “I wrote this video treatment over a year ago and really wanted to play out symbolically how it’s felt for me to have the fans helping me reclaim my music.”

Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), the newly released re-recording of Swift’s 2010 album, arrived on Friday (July 7). The new set features all of the original recordings, plus six “From the Vault” tracks.

See more fan reactions to Swift’s “I Can See You” on social media below.

THEY’RE ON THEIR WAY TO SAVE 1989 TV WTF pic.twitter.com/MsBN23EMNe — Potayto 💜 (@burningredthr) July 8, 2023

1989 tv is coming september 1st!! pic.twitter.com/ptHaMhAjLy — Taylor Throwbacks (@ThrowbackTaylor) July 8, 2023

everyones yelling about the 1989 tv sign, meanwhile WHY IS THE BLINKING OF THE LIGHT SO WEIRDLY TIMED?!?!? WHAT IS SHE TRYING TO TELL US?!!? pic.twitter.com/FCIJNlbHWF — bean (taylor’s version) ft. hayley williams (@speaknowbean) July 8, 2023

i cannot say more 1989 tv is definitely coming like girl the parallels hellloooooo pic.twitter.com/fjCcAb8kgF — fwd: rara 💜🧛🏻‍♀️🛸| 20 + 1 (@swtheprfct) July 8, 2023

need taylor and selena to recreate this for the 1989 tv era pic.twitter.com/mezOAwhu5x — emrah 💍 (@skinnysel) June 29, 2023

Ok hear me out, remember how Taylor used to be super active during 1989 era?? And post about all the July 4th parties?? And after so long she's finally done it again. And there are Polaroids with her besties… So like what if we're slowly entering the 1989 TV era??? pic.twitter.com/8GWQMzZCPx — Skylar ♡ || Obsessed with electric touch || (@SapphireGleam) July 7, 2023

taylor lautner in a speak now tv music video today, harry styles on a 1989 tv vault track tomorrow — kourtney ♡ (@KourtneyWorley) July 8, 2023

can you imagine if she used this as the 1989 tv album cover pic.twitter.com/jo5A3y6PDB — crystal ❦ SNTV (@crystalsswift) July 7, 2023

So she worked with Taylor Lautner for Speak Now TV, what if she'll also work with Harry Styles for 1989 TV??? pic.twitter.com/dLHQFxjgQn — adre | SN TV 💜 (@itstaytaylors) July 8, 2023

this is somehow screaming 1989 tv pic.twitter.com/1ikEgb98qj — rania 💜 (@tisivy) July 7, 2023

10. 2/16. 1989 TV announcement date? pic.twitter.com/pQKqjsUs6W — miso⸆⸉🍲 part time lyric bot (@IfMisoWasAMovie) July 8, 2023

there are exactly 1,468 lines on the wall which corresponds with the number of days since taylor last performed a 1989 song, 1989 tv is coming🩵 pic.twitter.com/CpJAgefdDq — astrid WILL GET ERAS TOUR TICKETS (@hxuntedtv) July 8, 2023

My conspiracy is that these photos are also from the 1989 tv cover shoot bc her hair and lipstick are suspiciously close to the og 1989 cover pic.twitter.com/Lvd5PKvjgh — zoe ✨ eras tour LA 8/5 + 8/8 💙 (@adorkablyswift) July 7, 2023