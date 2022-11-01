×
Halsey, Ryan Tedder and Zara Larsson Celebrate Taylor Swift’s Hot 100 Record: ‘That’s a First’

"Long live taykarma."

Taylor Swift set a historic record on the Hot 100 this week (chart dated Nov. 5) by dominating all ten slots of the top 10, and fellow artists like Halsey, Ryan Tedder and Zara Larsson have all been celebrating her record-breaking accomplishment.

“That’s a first,” the OneRepublic frontman wrote on his Instagram Story above the Billboard chart filled with Swift’s Midnights songs while Larsson wrote, “This is insaaaaane” with a fire emoji.

Meanwhile, Halsey wrote “And that’s how ya do it @taylorswift long live taykarma” of her pal, who enlisted her to help perform “Shake It Off” at the 2019 American Music Awards alongside former Reputation Stadium Tour opener Camila Cabello.

First single “Anti-Hero” is now Swift’s eighth career No. 1 hit while instant fan favorites like “Lavender Haze,” “Midnight Rain” and “Question…?” helped round out the Top 10 along with “Maroon,” “Bejeweled” and the Lana Del Rey-assisted “Snow on the Beach.”

Earlier on Tuesday (Nov. 1), Taylor announced the U.S. dates for The Eras Tour, her upcoming stadium jaunt where Swifties will finally be able to hear the songs they love from Lover, Folklore, Evermore, Fearless (Taylor’s Version), Red (Taylor’s Version) and Midnights live for the first time. (Ahead of the mad dash for tickets, check out Billboard’s dream setlist for the shows here.)

Meanwhile, Tay’s former tourmate and “That’s When” collaborator Keith Urban also commented on her tenth album, raving, “It’s just beautiful. Absolutely love it, top to bottom. I think it’s one of her best albums ever.”

Check out Larsson, Tedder and Halsey’s support for Taylor below.

