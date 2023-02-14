Taylor Swift Drops Heart-Shaped ‘Lover (Live From Paris)’ Vinyl Just in Time for Valentine’s Day

Happy Valentine’s Day, Swifties! Taylor Swift has dropped a special surprise for Cupid’s holiday on Monday (Feb. 13) — a heart shaped vinyl recording of her performing tracks from her 2019 album Lover live in Paris.

The vinyl announcement arrived on the pop star’s webstore and featured pictures of the new release. Lover (Live From Paris) will be spread across two heart-shaped vinyl records, one baby pink, the other baby blue. Sides A and B holds tracks “ME!,” “The Archer,” “Death By a Thousand Cuts” and “Cornelia Street,” while sides C and D holds tracks “The Man,” “Daylight,” “You Need to Cam Down” and the album’s title track, “Lover.”

“My heart’s been borrowed and yours has been blue. Now both are on vinyl to end up with you,” Taylor Nation tweeted. “#LoverLiveFromParis Special Edition Heart-Shaped Vinyl available while supplies last at store.taylorswift.com!”

The heart-shaped vinyl duo retails for $39.99 and is limited to one per customer, while fans in the United Kingdom are allowed to order two per customer. Fans looking to secure the limited release will likely need to act fast, as Swifties have a reputation for selling out Swift’s special releases rather quickly.

Upon Lover‘s release, it debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and spent a total of 181 weeks on the all-genre tally. Singles “ME!” and “You Need to Cam Down” both charted at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 while “Lover” and “The Man” hit Nos. 10 and 23, respectively.

Take a look at the new vinyl below.