Taylor Swift Gifts ’22’ Hat to Local Dancer at Texas Eras Tour Stop: ‘I Couldn’t Even Sleep!’

The lucky fan's mom raised money to buy his floor seat through a GoFundMe page.

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift performs onstage during the "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at AT&T Stadium on March 31, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. Omar Vega/TAS23/GI for TAS Rights Management

The lucky one! Taylor Swift offered the hat she wore while performing “22” to a dancer in the audience of her concert in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday night.

The Swiftie, Jaylan Ford, posted the sweet moment on TikTok, writing, “Omggg!! Im soo happy @taylorswift @taylornation gave me her hat [and] signed it for me omggg!! I couldn’t even sleep man im a swiftie for life be outside today.”

In the clip, the superstar struts down the stage with her dancers, singing the effervescent single from 2012’s Red before kneeling down to hand Ford the fedora and blowing him a kiss.

The surprise gift capped what was already a magical night for the Texas-based dancer, whose mom crowdfunded the floor-seat ticket by launching a GoFundMe page. “My name is Alena I’m Jaylan’s mom and I’m setting this up for our beloved Jaylan Ford to fulfill one of Jaylan’s BIGGEST DREAMS!! Which is to see Taylor Swift! Jaylan can be seen rocking it out on Cooper Street just about every day! Jaylan dances to bring smiles to faces and loves dancing for the city!!” she wrote on the fundraiser page, which ultimately brought in a total of $3,178 through more than a hundred mostly anonymous donations.

The night before, Swift gave her hat to another fan: Selena Gomez’s younger sister Gracie Teefey. The 9-year-old sweetly offered her famous sister’s equally famous BFF a handmade friendship bracelet in exchange for the item of clothing.

Watch Swift give Ford her “22” hat below.

@jaylan_go_hard

Omggg!! Im soo happy @taylorswift @taylornation gave me her hat in signed it for me omggg!! I couldn’t even sleep man im a swiftie for life be outside today 🔥🥰💯 thanks!!

♬ original sound – Jaylan_jamming_arlington

