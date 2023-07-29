Haim Joins Taylor Swift on Stage Dressed Up as ‘Bejeweled’ Stepsisters for ‘No Body, No Crime’

Haim had some tricks up their sleeves for their second weekend on Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour. Este, Danielle and Alana arrived on stage wearing dresses like their “Bejeweled” video gowns when they joined Swift on “No Body, No Crime” in Santa Clara, California, on Friday (July 28).

“hi from the step sisters!” the real-life sisters wrote Saturday (July 29) on Instagram. They shared a series of photos and a backstage video from the night before at Levi’s Stadium that featured a look at their “Bejeweled”-inspired dresses. The trio guest-starred in Swift’s self-directed music video that was released in October.

“we literally filmed this on our way to stage,” Haim added in a caption on TikTok about Friday night’s hijinks.

“No Body, No Crime” has been a new Evermore-era song on the setlist since Haim joined the tour as an opening act. Swift and Haim debuted it live together on July 22 in Seattle. Their collab replaced “‘Tis the Damn Season” on the setlist.

Swift will play Levi’s Stadium again Saturday night before heading to Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium to wrap the North American leg of her tour with six concerts. Haim is among the opening acts for the remaining dates.

Watch a clip of Friday night’s “No Body, No Crime” performance below.