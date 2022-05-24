Here’s Why Fans Think Taylor Swift Is on the ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Finale

Taylor Swift attends the "All Too Well" New York Premiere on Nov. 12, 2021 in New York City.

Season 18 of Grey’s Anatomy is wrapping up with a two-part finale, and eagle-eyed Swifties noticed something very interesting on the episode’s IMDb page.

TikTok user @thriftyswiftie shared that Grey’s appears on Taylor Swift‘s IMDb page, noting that she will appear as “herself” in a 2022 episode. She wondered if Swift would actually guest star on the final episode, or if the superstar would premiere one of her re-recorded 1989 hits. “Clean,” “This Love” and “Bad Blood,” she noted, would all fit the Grey’s Anatomy theme, as the episode is called “Out For Blood.”

However, after that theory spread across the Internet, the IMDb credit mysteriously disappeared. Billboard has reached out to ABC and Taylor Swift’s team for more information. Swift has not confirmed or denied the theory publicly.

No matter the correlation, a Taylor Swift and Grey’s Anatomy team-up would be no surprise, as the “All Too Well” singer is famously a longtime fan of the television series, and even named her cat Meredith Grey, after Ellen Pompeo’s iconic character. Back in 2008, during the medical drama’s season five premiere, Swift’s Fearless single “White Horse” played as characters Cristina and Owen kissed for the first time.

See below for some fan reactions to the unconfirmed theory, and watch to see if Swift appears on the Grey’s Anatomy season finale when it airs on May 26 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

I can't watch Grey's because I am so squeamish with medical shows, but if Tay has a cameo on the show I will CRY! like that would just be another dream for her to cross off the bucket list 💕#TaylorSwift — Kenzie🧣🫶🏼🪩☎️ (@kenziepage1989) May 24, 2022

get doctor taylor swift on greys anatomy rn — scar (@getawayyscar) May 18, 2022

How appropriate would this be for THE Dr. Taylor Swift to appear on an episode of Grey’s Anatomy. Nothing this woman does can surprise me anymore. I hope she’s there to instruct patients on how to breathe 👑🤩 #taylorswift — Amber McGaffick (@AmberMcgaffick) May 24, 2022

You’re telling me I have a day and a half to catch up on two seasons of greys anatomy so I can see Taylor swift get three minutes of air time on an episode? — maddi ☹︎ (@maddiwithan_m) May 24, 2022