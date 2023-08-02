Grammy Museum at L.A. Live Presents Taylor Swift Pop-Up Exhibit

In celebration of Taylor Swift’s six sold-out SoFi Stadium shows in the Los Angeles area starting this week, the Grammy Museum presents a special pop-up exhibit, “I Can See You (Taylor’s Version) (At Grammy Museum),” open now through Sept. 18.

The exhibit, which is on display in the museum’s fourth floor theater gallery, immerses the visitor into the world of Swift’s recent “I Can See You (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)” music video, with a display of 11 costumes and two instruments from the video. The costumes were all worn during Swift’s original Speak Now era.

The music video features actors Joey King and Taylor Lautner breaking Swift out of a museum vault while Presley Cash waits in the getaway car. This is said to be a symbolic representation of how it has felt for Swift to have her fans help her reclaim her music through their support of her first three “Taylor’s Version” re-recordings, all of which have entered the Billboard 200 at No. 1. Swift wrote and directed the music video, with help from director of photography Jonathan Sela, ASC.

“Taylor Swift is about to make history in Los Angeles by setting the SoFi stadium record for the most performances as a headliner,” Jasen Emmons, chief curator and vice president of curatorial affairs at the Grammy Museum, said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to honor this achievement by creating an immersive space for her fans and our community to continue celebrating her all month long.”

Swift’s Speak Now album topped the Billboard 200 for six weeks in 2010-11. The album spawned five top 20 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 – “Mine” (No. 3), “Back to December” (No. 6), “Mean” (No. 11), “Sparks Fly” (No. 17) and “Ours” (No. 13). The album received a Grammy nomination for best country album, but was passed over for an album of the year nod. “Mean,” which Swift wrote in response to her critics, won two Grammys – best country solo performance and best country song.

Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) spent its first two weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. It is the first of the “Taylor’s Version” re-releases to accomplish that feat.

For more information regarding ticket reservations for the exhibit, visit the Grammy Museum’s website.

Exhibit highlights include 13 artifacts, all of which were worn or played by Swift during her original Speak Now era. The first nine artifacts listed here are from the Speak Now tour:

Swift’s vintage lace dress from her Speak Now Tour

Swift’s Eric Winterling dress from her Speak Now Tour

Swift’s custom REEM ACRA dress from her Speak Now Tour

Swift’s Valentino gown from her Speak Now Tour

Swift’s Jenny Packham dress from her Speak Now Tour

Swift’s Susan Hilferty dress from her Speak Now Tour

Swift’s Jenny Packham dress from her Speak Now Tour

Swift’s Gibson Les Paul red sparkle top guitar from her Speak Now Tour

Swift’s Deering banjo from her Speak Now Tour

Swift’s Zara dress from her “Mine” music video

Swift’s Temperley dress from her “Mean” music video

Swift’s vintage flapper-style dress from her “Mean” music video