Taylor Swift Clarifies the Meaning of That ‘Eagles’ Lyric in ‘Gold Rush’ at Philadelphia Show

"I don't know how large the debate was, but I did see the debate," Swift said at Friday night's show in Philly.

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift performs onstage during The Eras Tour at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on April 28, 2023 in Atlanta. Terence Rushin/TAS23/GI for TAS Rights Management

Is Taylor Swift‘s reference to the Eagles in “Gold Rush” about the band, or is it about the football team?

At Eras Tour night one of three at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field on Friday (May 12), Swift officially answered that burning question.

Swift addressed the audience as she was getting set up to begin her acoustic segment of the show, where she performs two surprise songs at each concert date. First up: Evermore‘s “Gold Rush” made its live debut.

“There was sort of a, I don’t know how large the debate was, but I did see the debate about how a lyric that says ‘with my Eagles T-shirt hanging from the door’ … I saw some people wondering if it was the band Eagles or the team the Eagles,” she said to the crowd at the Linc, the home stadium of the Philadelphia Eagles.

“And I love the band the Eagles,” Swift noted, “but guys, like come on. I’m from Philly. Of course it’s the team.” Loud applause from the locals ensued.

Swift spent her childhood years in Pennsylvania before her family moved to Nashville so she could pursue a career in country music as a young teen. She lived in Reading and Wyomissing, both more than an hour from Philadelphia, but close enough to consider Philly her hometown show.

Hear her Eagles explanation in the concert clip below. For the other surprise song of the night, Swift brought back Red era song “Come Back… Be Here,” which opener Phoebe Bridgers requested.

