×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Taylor Swift Dodged FTX Bullet With One Simple Question

The "Anti-Hero" star was previously reported to be in talks to ink a $100 million sponsorship deal with FTX, though it never happened.

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift at the Taylor Swift "The Eras Tour" held at Allegiant Stadium on March 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Christopher Polk for PMC

Taylor Swift proved once more that she’s a “Mastermind” with “Karma” on her side when it came to the FTX debacle, according to the lawyer suing the now-bankrupt crypto exchange company’s celebrity promoters.

Explore

Explore

Taylor Swift

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

Attorney Adam Moskowitz joined The Scoop podcast as a guest this week, where he claimed that celebrities didn’t do their due diligence to check if promoting FTX TV and digital ads was legal, according to The Block. As a result, he’s going after stars like Shaquille O’Neal, Tom Brady, Larry David and more.

Related

Kelly Clarkson Covers "Faithfully" By Journey Ft. Jude Keyz during 'Kellyoke.'

Kelly Clarkson Sticks 'Faithfully' to a Journey Classic for Kellyoke

“The one person I found that did that was Taylor Swift. In our discovery, Taylor Swift actually asked them, ‘Can you tell me that these are not unregistered securities?’” Moskowitz noted. For those unfamiliar with the term, before securities like stocks and crypto shares can be offered for sale to public investors, they must be registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission, according to Investopedia. The “Anti-Hero” star was previously reported to be in talks to ink a $100 million sponsorship deal with FTX, just months before it collapsed, though the deal never happened.

Billboard has reached out to Swift’s reps for comment.

Following the news of Swift’s smart move in navigating the potential partnership with FTX, Twitter CEO and avid cryptocurrency investor Elon Musk weighed in. “I’m not surprised. Taylor is smart and her father is a well-regarded investment banker,” he tweeted in response to the situation on Tuesday (April 18).

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad