Taylor Swift Dodged FTX Bullet With One Simple Question

Taylor Swift proved once more that she’s a “Mastermind” with “Karma” on her side when it came to the FTX debacle, according to the lawyer suing the now-bankrupt crypto exchange company’s celebrity promoters.

Attorney Adam Moskowitz joined The Scoop podcast as a guest this week, where he claimed that celebrities didn’t do their due diligence to check if promoting FTX TV and digital ads was legal, according to The Block. As a result, he’s going after stars like Shaquille O’Neal, Tom Brady, Larry David and more.

“The one person I found that did that was Taylor Swift. In our discovery, Taylor Swift actually asked them, ‘Can you tell me that these are not unregistered securities?’” Moskowitz noted. For those unfamiliar with the term, before securities like stocks and crypto shares can be offered for sale to public investors, they must be registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission, according to Investopedia. The “Anti-Hero” star was previously reported to be in talks to ink a $100 million sponsorship deal with FTX, just months before it collapsed, though the deal never happened.

Billboard has reached out to Swift’s reps for comment.

Following the news of Swift’s smart move in navigating the potential partnership with FTX, Twitter CEO and avid cryptocurrency investor Elon Musk weighed in. “I’m not surprised. Taylor is smart and her father is a well-regarded investment banker,” he tweeted in response to the situation on Tuesday (April 18).