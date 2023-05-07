Taylor Swift Dedicates ‘Fifteen’ to ‘Beautiful, Redheaded High School Best Friend’ Abigail in Nashville: See Her Reaction

Taylor Swift‘s closest friend since high school, Abigail Anderson Berard, got to share a special moment with the star during the second night of The Eras Tour in Nashville on Saturday night (May 6).

Sitting at the piano during the highly-anticipated part of her set featuring surprise songs, Swift joked, “I feel like if I give you one piece of information you’d know exactly what song I was about to play,” before singing the Fearless classic “Fifteen” for her “beautiful, redheaded high school best friend,” who was in attendance at the show.

Fans seated near the Nissan Stadium VIP tent where Swift’s friends were enjoying the concert captured Abigail’s sweet reaction and uploaded the videos to TikTok.

Swift added a line to the song on Saturday night, one that contributed to the reflective vibe of hearing the high school song performed in their 30s.

“Back then I swore I was gonna marry him someday/ But I realized some bigger dreams of mine/ And Abigail gave everything she had/ To a boy who changed his mind/ And we both cried,” she sang, topping the original lyric off with “and that’s alright.”

Earlier in the week, the pair shared a snapshot of themselves laughing together on Instagram, with the caption: “‘Cause when you’re… 33.”

See the reaction to the surprise concert moment — and some clips of Swift’s 2023 performance of “Fifteen” –below. Keep up with all the surprise songs Swift has played on The Eras Tour here.

📹 | Abigail’s reaction to Taylor playing ‘Fifteen’ as the second surprise song at Nashville night 2 💞 #NashvilleTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/TTxFQuD96G — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) May 7, 2023