Taylor Swift Shouts Out ‘Amazing Dads’ at Pittsburgh Eras Show During Father’s Day Weekend

Taylor Swift took a moment to honor the dads in the crowd at her Eras Tour concert in Pittsburgh on Saturday (June 17).

During the surprise songs portion of her set at Acrisure Stadium, the pop superstar brought out special guest and collaborator Aaron Dessner for the first-ever performance of “Seven.” While introducing the 2020 Folklore track, Swift shouted out all the “amazing dads here” — including The National frontman — who brought their kids to The Eras Tour, in honor of Father’s Day on Sunday (June 18).

“I have a really, really incredible dad, like hasn’t missed a show type of dad. He’s the best and I love him so much,” Swift told the audience. “The song we’re going to play has to do with really fond memories of childhood.”

The singer added, “I know people have complicated relationships with their dad, or with the concept in general, but if you want to think of the people who have played a father figure role in your life, tomorrow and tonight. I’m really grateful for my dad — for anyone out there who spent hours and hours preparing to be at the show with their kid.”

Dessner previously joined Swift onstage during Eras Tour stops in Tampa Bay, Fla., and Nashville for surprise song performances of “The Great War” and “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve,” respectively.

Swift took to Twitter the following day (June 18) to officially wish her dad a Happy Father’s Day.

“Happy Father’s Day to all the dads but especially mine who is one of my best friends, helped meticulously glue every teeny tiny crystal onto my guitar and still never misses a show,” she captioned a handful of photos from her stop in Pittsburgh.

Saturday’s show in Pittsburgh also found Swift confirming that her next official single will be “Cruel Summer,” from her 2019 Lover album.

“You guys have streamed ‘Cruel Summer’ so much right now in 2023” that Republic Records, the star’s label, “just decided to make it the next single.”

Billboard confirmed the news on Friday that Republic will officially start promoting “Cruel Summer” to pop radio stations as of Tuesday (June 20), while continuing to promote her Midnights single “Karma.”

