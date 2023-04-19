Swifties Are Trolling Emma Laird After She Posted a Photo of Joe Alwyn

This is why we can’t have nice things. Swifties went on the offensive on Tuesday (April 18) after Emma Laird shared a photo of Joe Alwyn on her Instagram account.

The Scottish actress currently happens to be filming the upcoming movie The Brutalist with Taylor Swift‘s ex-boyfriend on location in Budapest, Hungary, and posted a photo dump from the set — including a candid snap of Alwyn riding a scooter with a smile on his face. “Moments in March,” she captioned the slideshow using a red heart emoji, but Swifties weren’t feeling the love.

The fandom started flooding the set of nine photos with comments and accusations, leading Laird to turn her comments off on the post. Not to be deterred, the Swifties then moved to earlier posts in the Mayor of Kingstown star’s feed, writing things such as, “We know you’ve been liking posts about taylor and joe’s breakup” and “There’s no way she didn’t know what she was doing.” “Alexa play better than revenge,” one particular user snarked in reference to Swift’s diss track off 2010’s Speak Now.

Other Swifties took to Laird’s defense in the comments, apologizing on behalf of the fandom and reminding the trolls about the similar and unwarranted online abuse Swift endured back in the day before she flipped the narrative on its head by releasing 2017’s Reputation.

“As a swiftie… I do NOT claim the mean swifties in these comments,” one wrote with a clown and red-flag emoji. A second commented, “Y’all need to turn this energy into crafts and make some friendship bracelets. The Swiftie fandom is not built on hate and bullying. Leave this poor girl alone.”

While no details are known yet about the roles Alwyn and Laird are set to play in The Brutalist, the Brady Corbet-directed feature will also star Adrien Brody, Felicity Jones and Guy Pearce. Meanwhile, Swift continues The Eras Tour this weekend with three consecutive shows at NRG Stadium in Houston.