Swiftie Couple Gets Married During Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Stop in Arizona

Taylor Swift‘s The Eras Tour kicked off with a pair of dates in Glendale, Ariz., over the weekend and saw the pop star performing hits and fan favorites from her nearly two-decade career. The Saturday (March 18) concert date was extra special for one couple in attendance that got married during Swift’s performance.

In a fan-captured video of the nuptials, René Hurtado and Max Bochman used a break during the pop star’s set to get married, wearing a white dress and veil and tuxedo, respectively, to exchange their vows. While it’s unclear whether any “paper rings” were exchanged during the romantic moment, the newlyweds shared a kiss, which prompted the surrounding Swifties in attendance to cheer them on.

According to TMZ, the couple considered eloping the day of Swift’s concert and using the concert itself as the wedding reception. Ultimately, the lovers decided to get married during the show instead. Taking to Instagram following the show, Hurtado gushed about scoring such great seats and essentially having Swift play at her wedding (kinda). “Do you understand how close I was to her? I’m deceased,” she wrote via her Instagram Story.

Elsewhere during the show, fans were treated to a whopping 44 songs on Swift’s setlist, dazzling outfits and too many memorable moments to count.

The marriage comes after a fan proposed during Harry Styles’ concert in Singapore on Friday and another couple attending Adele’s Las Vegas residency in their dress and tux following their wedding (the “Easy on Me” singer signed the bride’s dress).

Watch the bride’s Instagram Story about getting married at last weekend’s Taylor Swift concert here and here before the posts disappear.