×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Taylor Swift Fans React to John Mayer’s ‘Please Be Kind’ Message Amid ‘Dear John (Taylor’s Version)’

Swift urged fans to have "kindness" and "gentleness" online after performing the track for the first time live in a decade at her Minneapolis Eras Tour stop.

John Mayer and Taylor Swift
John Mayer and Taylor Swift attend the launch of VEVO, the world's premiere destination for premium music video and entertainment at Skylight Studio on December 8, 2009 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Taylor Swift delighted Swifties across the globe with the release of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) on Friday (July 7). In addition to several previously unreleased “From the Vault” tracks, the record also features re-recorded songs from the 2010 album — including “Dear John (Taylor’s Version),” which is largely speculated to be about Swift’s relationship with John Mayer when she was 19 years old.

On the night prior to the release of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), Mayer shared a message via Instagram, along with a carousel of photos from his Dead & Co. concert at Colorado’s Folsom Field. “It doesn’t get better than three nights at Folsom Field in Boulder with @deadandcompany. Oh wait no yes it does… it gets way better when Dave Matthews (@davematthewsband) shows up and for four songs makes everyone believe they’re dreaming. The afterglow is still shining bright…”

The final photo in the carousel features holograms in the sky that read “Please Be Kind” — a message that had Swifties raising their eyebrows.

Related

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Asks Fans Not to ‘Defend Me’ During Rare ‘Dear John’ Performance…

“I know this isn’t supposed to be funny but… posting this tonight is the funniest thing John Mayer has ever done,” one Twitter user wrote. Meanwhile over on Instagram, a user commented, “Y’all see the caption? He’s telling us to stream ‘Afterglow’ by Taylor Swift,” while another added, “It’s funny because I bet he’s listening to ‘Dear John (Taylor’s Version)’ like ‘damn me breaking her heart made her write an amazing a– song about me.'” Other fans spammed Mayer’s comments section on the post with the entirety of the “Dear John (Taylor’s Version)” lyrics.

During the Minneapolis stop of Swift’s Eras Tour last month, she urged her fans to be kind ahead of the release of the re-recorded album and insisted that any perceived drama about anyone on the record is water under the bridge. “I’m 33 years old. I don’t care about anything that happened to me when I was 19,” she said. “I was hoping to ask you, that as we lead up to this album, I would love for that kindness and that gentleness to extend onto our Internet activities. Right? I’m not putting this album out so you can go on the Internet and defend me against someone you think I wrote a song about 14 million years ago. I do not care, we have all grown up, we’re good,” she said before playing “Dear John” for the first time in a decade.

See Mayer’s Instagram post here and fan reactions to “Dear John (Taylor’s Version)” below.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad