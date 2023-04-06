×
This Swiftie Mom Sent Teacher a Hilarious Note Excusing Her Child’s Absence for Eras Tour

"Here's hoping my daughter's 1st grade teacher is a Swiftie," the parent tweeted.

Taylor Swift "The Eras Tour"
Taylor Swift at the Taylor Swift "The Eras Tour" held at Allegiant Stadium on March 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Christopher Polk for PMC

One Taylor Swift fan wants her child’s teacher to know that there’s a perfectly good reason for that “blank space” on her attendance sheet.

A Texas legal-service provider named Karen Vladeck is in contention for Swiftie mom of the year after sending a pun-filled email asking that her first-grader be excused from school later this month. Why? So that they can attend the Eras Tour, of course.

“Dear Reader [Ms. Parks],” Vladek addressed her daughter Maddie’s teacher, utilizing the first of many references to song titles in Swift’s catalog. “I hope missing school doesn’t ruin her otherwise stellar Reputation, but she begged me to go and maybe I Should Have Said No but I didn’t want to be Mean. So It Goes…”

“Anyway, I hope this doesn’t leave any Bad Blood between you and Maddie and that things for the rest of the year are not Treacherous,” she continued. “I know I Did Something Bad and I promise this will be The Last Time she has an unexcused absence before the Cruel Summer starts. Forever & Always, Karen Vladeck.”

She shared the email to her Twitter Tuesday (April 4), writing, “Here’s hoping my daughter’s 1st grade teacher is a Swiftie.”

And, luckily for Maddie, Ms. Parks definitely is. According to Vladeck, the teacher simply responded in all caps, “THIS MADE MY ENTIRE DAY.”

Swift currently has three weekends of Eras Tour shows under her sparkly belt, kicking off the highly anticipated trek last month in Glendale. Following sets in Las Vegas and Arlington, the “Anti-Hero” musician will take this weekend off before returning with a trio of shows in Tampa, Fla., on April 13, 14 and 15 at Raymond James Stadium.

See Karen Vladeck’s hilarious note to her daughter’s teacher below:

