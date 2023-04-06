Watch This Swiftie Get Accepted to Stanford at The Eras Tour: ‘Now You Get to Celebrate With Taylor!’

One lucky Swiftie got the surprise of his life at Taylor Swift‘s The Eras Tour in the form of a Stanford University acceptance letter.

A TikTok user named Dylan shared the cute moment he found out he was going to Stanford in a video set to a sped-up version of Swift’s Midnights album cut “You’re On Your Own, Kid.” In the clip, Dylan nearly jumps out of his seat after reading the email on his phone as the friends he attended the show with shriek out of pure happiness. “Yes I did write about Taylor Swift in one of my essays,” he added in the caption to the post.

Fellow Swifties lavished congratulations on the soon-to-be Stanford freshman, with one writing, “Now you get to celebrate with Taylor!!!” and another positing, “Oh I know that concert euphoria hit extra hard.” Others seemed to pinpoint that Dylan attended the April 1 show in Arlington Tex. by referencing the surprise songs Swift played that night at AT&T Stadium. “Bro got dbatc, CLEAN, and stanford ur winning,” one commented, citing Lover fan favorite “Death by a Thousand Cuts” and the piano version of 1989 closer “Clean.”

In other Eras Tour news, a Texas mom’s funny, pun-filled note excusing her first-grader from school to see Taylor live went viral this week after she shared the message on Twitter, which began, “Dear Reader [Ms. Parks], I hope missing school doesn’t ruin her otherwise stellar Reputation, but she begged me to go and maybe I Should Have Said No but I didn’t want to be Mean. So It Goes…”

Watch Dylan celebrate his Stanford acceptance at The Eras Tour below.