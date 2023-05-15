×
This Taylor Swift Fan Went Viral for Bringing Printed-Out Lyrics to Philadelphia Concert

Safe to say this Swiftie had a handle on all the singer's famous lyrics during Friday night's Eras Tour stop.

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift performs onstage during the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at Lincoln Financial Field on May 12, 2023 in Philadelphia. Lisa Lake/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS

After Taylor Swift finished out her trio of Philadelphia Eras Tour shows on Sunday night, one fan went viral for her dedication to the pop star’s lyricism.

At the Friday show, 62-year-old Maureen Gregory helped light up Philly’s Lincoln Financial Field with her trusty reading light as she followed along with Swift’s setlist by reading 81 pages of typed-out song lyrics.

A fan-captured moment of Gregory singing along as Swift performed 2020’s “Willow” took TikTok by storm as the original poster wrote, “And she didn’t mess up one word.” The Chester County native’s nephew confirmed her identity with his own tweet, writing, “Lol my Aunt Maureen is going viral on TikTok rn because she printed out the lyrics to every song in the set list for the Taylor Swift concert. 81 pages! With a reading light! Iconic. #TSTheErasTour #Philly.”

After becoming the most well-known Swiftie at the Philly shows, Gregory agreed to an interview with her local CBS News affiliate. “I just love the lyrics,” she said, revealing that she assembled the packet of lyrics at Staples and informing the interviewer that Swift “kinda did them in order by the albums” at the show.

Next, Swift is scheduled to head to the outskirts of Boston for three shows at Gillette Stadium this Friday, Saturday and Sunday (May 19, 20 and 21) before heading to MetLife Stadium for three more shows outside New York City over Memorial Day weekend.

Check out Gregory’s nephew tweeting about his aunt’s epic 81 pages of Swift lyrics, as well as the original TikTok video of the moment, below.

