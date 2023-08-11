This Dedicated Taylor Swift Fan Made an Eras Tour Dress Entirely of Friendship Bracelets

One creative Swiftie has taken the friendship bracelet trend on the Eras Tour to a whole new level.

Taylor Swift fan Laura Petty has been on TikTok documenting her process making an outfit for the superstar’s sixth show at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium, sharing a series of viral videos in which she glued together hundreds of friendship bracelets — which fans exchange at Eras Tour shows — onto a gold dress to create a colorful gown weighing a whopping 13 pounds.

The dress is color coordinated by album era, with track lists and moments from each project appearing in beads on the bracelets in each section.

Petty’s creation finally got its big moment on Wednesday (Aug. 9), when she wore it to the LA concert. To make it even more special, that show was where Swift announced that the re-recorded version of her 2014 album 1989 will be arriving on Oct. 27.

“To be perfectly honest,” Swift wrote on her social accounts after the show, “this is my most FAVORITE re-record I’ve ever done because the 5 From The Vault tracks are so insane. I can’t believe they were ever left behind. But not for long!”

1989 (Taylor’s Version) will be Swift’s fourth “Version,” since announcing her re-recording project in 2019. The previous three all logged time at No. 1 on the Billboard 200: Fearless (Taylor’s Version) with two weeks in 2021, Red (Taylor’s Version) with one week in 2021, and Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) with two weeks in 2023.

See Petty’s friendship bracelet dress below.