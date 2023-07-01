Taylor Swift Fan Conceals Identity to Attend Concert After Calling Out Sick From Work

A Taylor Swift fan skipped work to see the pop star in Cincinnati this weekend, hoping no one would recognize her when she was supposed to be home “sick.” Inspired by “Anti-Hero,” the fan hid her identity by dressing up as one of the music video’s ghosts.

With a bedsheet draped over her head and sunglasses to top off the sneaky look, the fan boldly got in front of the camera for an interview with Cincinnati news station Local 12/WKRC-TV ahead of Saturday night’s (July 1) show at Paycor Stadium.

“I almost named my daughter’s middle name Taylor,” said the fan in disguise while in line for merch. She drove in from Louisville and told the news reporter that she was there to snag the grey quarter-zip sweatshirt.

The stealth Swiftie — who also attended The Eras Tour in Nashville — said she was taking a young fan, age 11, to her first Swift show this time, and planned to trade plenty of friendship bracelets at the venue.

The “Anti-Hero” ghosts are a visual representation of the first verse of Swift’s Midnights single: “I have this thing where I get older but just never wiser,” she sings. “Midnights become my afternoons. When my depression works the graveyard shift, all of the people I’ve ghosted stand there in the room.” See their cameo in the music video here.

Swift’s Eras tour is in Cincinnati this weekend before heading to Kansas City the following weekend. She recently announced international tour dates, and then added even more shows to the route just a few days ago.

Check out the fan’s disguise in the interview clip below. Hopefully her boss doesn’t recognize her voice.