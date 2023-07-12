Colorado’s Gov. Jared Polis Pens Letter Using Taylor Swift Lyrics to Welcome The Eras Tour to Denver

Colorado Governor Jared Polis has a message for Taylor Swift ahead of her Eras Tour shows this weekend: “Welcome to Denver, it’s been waiting for you!”

In a clever letter posted recently to his official Instagram account, Polis tied in dozens of Swift’s song lyrics and titles to officially greet the Grammy winner before she kicks off two back-to-back shows in Denver Friday (July 14) and Saturday (July 15). “I know your performances will be Gorgeous and have our heartbeats skipping down Colfax Avenue,” he wrote. “I’m confident 140,000+ concert goers will look back and say your concert was The Best Day, straight out of their Wildest Dreams.”

The governor also shared a few pieces of advice for Denver Swifties planning to attend the shows at Empower Field at Mile High, including “Stay Stay Stay hydrated” and come prepared for “unpredictable Colorado Midnight Rain.”

“Swifties young and old will feel Enchanted while listening to 17 years of music live!” Polis concluded his letter, signed “Forever & Always.” “Long Story Short, This Is Me Trying to say if anyone is excited for your back-to-back nights in Denver, it’s ME!“

Colorado is far from the first Eras Tour destination to pull out all the stops in welcoming Ms. Swift. Officials from Glendale, Ariz., for instance, temporarily changed the city’s name to “Swift City” for the duration of the pop star’s kick-off shows earlier this year, and more recently, Minnesota’s Gov. Tim Walz sent out a proclamation naming Minneapolis show dates June 23 and 24 “Taylor Swift Days.”

After the “Anti-Hero” singer — who on July 7 dropped Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), the third of her six planned re-recorded albums — wraps up her time in Denver, she’ll have shows in just three more U.S. cities on the Eras Tour before she takes her bestselling trek global. Featuring support from Paramore and Sabrina Carpenter, the international tour dates have Swift set to begin in Latin America before making her way through Asia, Europe and Australia.

Read Gov. Jared Polis’ full letter below: