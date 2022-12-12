Fans React to Taylor Swift’s Surprise Second Round of ‘Eras Tour’ Verified Fan Tickets

Several Swifties woke up Monday morning (Dec. 12) to discover that a new ray of hope had dawned. Weeks after countless dreams were crushed by the catastrophic Ticketmaster presale for Taylor Swift‘s 2023 Eras Tour — which left many fans without tickets to Swift’s first tour in four years in spite of their preassigned “Verified Fan” statuses — the 32-year-old pop star unveiled a surprise second round of ticket sales specifically geared toward those who missed out.

Certain fans found out they were selected for the Verified Fan sale 2.0 upon receiving an email from Ticketmaster. “Congratulations, you have been selected to participate in a limited-time opportunity to request to purchase 2 tickets to Taylor Swift The Eras Tour,” the email read. “You were selected for this opportunity because you have been identified as a fan who received a boost during the Verified Fan presale but did not purchase tickets.”

“We apologized for the difficulties you may have experienced, and have been asked by Taylor’s team to create this additional opportunity for you to purchase tickets,” it continued, noting that the ticket purchasing window will begin sometime before Dec. 23, with invitations issued on a staggered basis by tour date in each city.

Naturally, Swifties far and wide are rejoicing following the news that many of them will get a second chance at attending an Eras Tour show and coming face-to-face with the “All Too Well” singer, who publicly condemned Ticketmaster’s handling of the original Verified Fan sale in November. The ticketing service experienced mass outages caused by a historic amount of hopefuls flooding its site on sale day, a commotion that wasn’t helped by the surplus of fans to whom Ticketmaster had assigned special Verified Fan presale codes.

“Taylor swift going out of her way to make sure ticketmaster gives ALL fans who got a verified boost a chance to get tickets…,” tweeted one Swiftie on Monday. “This is why we love her.”

Other fans, however, expressed disappointment that they had been shut out of the Verified Fan program a second time over. “HOW did i not get chosen for verified fan presale even though i have a boost, not get tickets on capital one presale AND not receive this email from ticketmaster for tickets?” tweeted another. “I’m soooo sad 🙁 anyone wanna help a girl get to nashville :(”

See more Swiftie reactions to Taylor Swift’s surprise second Verified Fan presale with Ticketmaster below.

taylor swift going out of her way to make sure ticketmaster gives ALL fans who got a verified boost a chance to get tickets… this is why we love her 🤍 — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) December 12, 2022

GUYS I GOT THE E-MAIL 😭😭😭😭 … But i don't want to get so many hopes bc the last time was awful.

Btw i was not boosted, but i was a verified fan with a code. So i hope there is a chance for all of us.🤞🤞🤞🤞🤞🤞🤞 #TheErasTour pic.twitter.com/tWoieb36qe — Jo📖TaylorSwiftArtistOfTheDecade (@SwiftiePost) December 12, 2022

Second time now being rejected from verified fan presale pic.twitter.com/2zaB4AxM6o — macstermind (@kenziecoffman) December 12, 2022

what abt the fans that didnt get verified fan in the first place pic.twitter.com/XCScLiRaGZ — olivia👩‍❤️‍💋‍👩 (@swiftshaim13) December 12, 2022

taylor and her team getting ticketmaster to select people for verified fans again is not what i was expecting to wake up to today but it's the best thing actually.. i really hope that everyone will actually be able to get tickets without any errors — jill 🎄 (@wildestdagger) December 12, 2022

TAYLOR GETTING THEM TO CONTACT VERIFIED FANS FOR THE REST OF THE TICKETS☹️ i love her too much so many deserving people are gonna get another chance now — hana (@wreckmyyplans) December 12, 2022

HOW did i not get chosen for verified fan presale even though i have a boost, not get tickets on capital one presale AND not receive this email from ticketmaster for tickets? i’m soooo sad 🙁 anyone wanna help a girl get to nashville 🙁 — taylor🕰🫶 (@TAYLORNOTSWlFT) December 12, 2022

me rn bc i’m not a verified fan 💔 #TaylorSwiftTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/Kwwguc4uPL — kass (@huertakass) December 12, 2022

I dunno if my ❤️ can take this again 🤣 #TaylorSwiftTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/2WBF15KHYh — Stephen Schueller (@steveschueller) December 12, 2022