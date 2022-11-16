Here Are the Best Reactions to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Ticketmaster Mess

Swifties across North America will forever remember Tuesday (Nov. 15) all too well. After an unprecedented number of fans visited Ticketmaster in the hopes of buying presale tickets for Taylor Swift‘s 2023 Eras Tour online, the company’s website experienced mass outages and extreme delays that caused some to wait for several hours in a virtual queue, just to walk away empty handed.

Naturally, people had some thoughts. Even before the whole debacle was said and done, droves of Swifties took to social media to air out their frustrations with Ticketmaster in hilarious posts, videos and homemade memes. Someone, for example, photoshopped the company’s logo over Tay’s face in the “Anti-Hero” music video, captioned with one of the song’s lyrics: “It’s me, hi, I’m the problem it’s me.”

“Taylor swift walking onto stage with no one in the audience, because that ticketmaster queue never did move,” quipped one fan, sharing a photo of a concert arena, completely empty except for one single person in the audience.

“Being stuck in the ticketmaster queue really has you wondering how different your life you be if you never listened to Our Song on the radio in 2006 that one time,” joked another.

Ticketmaster shared a statement shortly after 1 p.m. ET on Tuesday, about three hours after the East Coast venue presales began. It said that the company wasn’t prepared for the “historically” large demand for tickets, and postponed presales for West Coast venues and Capitol One cardholders scheduled for later that same day.

Many frazzled Swifties felt confused as to why so many presale codes had been sent out if the site wasn’t ready for them all to be cashed in, and couldn’t resist cracking jokes at Ticketmaster’s expense. “Raise your hand if you have ever been personally victimized by ticketmaster,” wrote one fan, quoting Mean Girls and sharing a screenshot from the film.

See more of the best reactions to the Taylor Swift Eras Tour Ticketmaster crisis below.

taylor swift walking onto stage with no one in the audience, because that ticketmaster queue never did move. pic.twitter.com/BEjNEB1G6N — sarah 🕰 (@thisismenotryin) November 15, 2022

what is joe biden’s plan to unpause the ticketmaster queue for taylor swift’s eras tour — kay (@slutforfeelings) November 15, 2022

taylor rn watching millions of dollars roll into her bank account while her fans fight for their lives on ticketmaster pic.twitter.com/34TCgensuY — james 🕛| fan account (@fearIessummers) November 15, 2022

Being stuck in the ticketmaster queue really has you wondering how different your life you be if you never listened to Our Song on the radio in 2006 that one time — ava (@avesstwt) November 15, 2022

8 billion people in the world and every single one of them is ahead of me in the taylor swift ticketmaster queue apparently — shawty lynn 🧣 (@HereComesShawty) November 15, 2022

when you're trying to get taylor swift tix but ticketmaster keeps crashing pic.twitter.com/FOSdMrIP2Y — Meg (@mplevz) November 15, 2022

me logging out of ticketmaster today pic.twitter.com/qiQuabhFJM — georgia (@fratagonia__) November 15, 2022

ticketmaster preparing for taylor swift presale: pic.twitter.com/DlaSYKFFS1 — mad elegant 🐍 (@sydinrealtime) November 15, 2022

Taylor Swift wrote this line about the Ticketmaster queue pic.twitter.com/BrHZF9Y4Dq — kiera 🌙 (@g0withgrace) November 15, 2022

ticketmaster really said pic.twitter.com/he8yHKM4ez — steph is stressed 🕰 (@moodymirrorball) November 15, 2022

Swifties waiting for Ticketmaster to unpause the Taylor Swift presale queue: pic.twitter.com/Eh6NmTYB0J — Mr. Perfectly Fine (@Ragingangel13_) November 15, 2022