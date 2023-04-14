×
 
Taylor Swift Tells Fans There’s ‘A Lot to Catch Up On’ During First Eras Tour Show in Tampa

The concert was the first tour stop after a nearly two-week break for the star.

Taylor Swift "The Eras Tour"
Taylor Swift at the Taylor Swift "The Eras Tour" held at Allegiant Stadium on March 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Christopher Polk for PMC

Taylor Swift kicked off yet another round of shows on The Eras Tour Thursday night (April 13) in Tampa, Fla.

“Is it just me or do we have a lot of things to catch up on?” the superstar asked the crowd, per People, before launching into the section of the show dedicated to 2020’s Folklore. “It’s been a really long time since I’ve been on tour. And to say that a lot has happened is an understatement.”

Considering the concert was the first after a nearly two-week break in the tour schedule, Swift’s off-the-cuff remarks may have been a cryptic allusion to news of her breakup with longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn going public. But some fans opined that the “Anti-Hero” singer was simply referencing how long it’s been since she was last on the road for the Reputation Stadium Tour in 2018.

Either way, Swift made a couple of changes during the first Tampa concert, including switching out a few of her costumes and adding Red (Taylor’s Version) cut “Treacherous” and the Speak Now title track to the setlist as the pair of surprise songs for the evening. She also laughed off a couple of onstage bloopers after accidentally telling the audience that Gracie Abrams had opened the show instead of GAYLE and repeating a line from the first verse of “Speak Now” in the second verse.

Ahead of the first Tampa show, a local food bank shared on social media that the singer had privately made a generous donation that will fund more than 125,000 meals for local residents in need. The Eras Tour is set to continue throughout the weekend with two more shows at Raymond James Stadium before heading to Houston and Atlanta later this month.

