Swifties Are Even More Convinced ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’ Is Coming

And they said, “Speak now!” Taylor Swift sent Swifties running wild across social media on Tuesday (Nov. 1) with speculation that her announcement of The Eras Tour contained more clues to Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) being on the way.

Interestingly, the pose the superstar strikes on the colorful poster for her upcoming stadium tour mirrors the cover art for Speak Now‘s lead single “Mine,” all the way down to her long flowing locks, spaghetti strap dress and glance at the camera from over her left shoulder.

However, a more obvious hint came in Swift’s own caption to the announcement on social media, where she wrote, “I’m enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past and present!)” with a reference to Speak Now album cut “Enchanted.”

Capitol One — also known as the official partner for the tour — also added to the theories by tweeting, “Warning: Mastermind moves in progress” with three purple squares and two white ones in response to a fan’s reaction to Tuesday’s announcement. “She wouldn’t?????? Announce Speak Now TV?????? During the World Series?????? Would she????????” another Swiftie then tweeted, pointing out that the Phillies and Astros have now played three of their five games, possibly signified by the three purple squares.

It’s worth noting that plenty of Swifties also took notice that their queen seems to re-litigate her Speak Now-era drama with John Mayer on Midnights track “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve.” (On the bonus cut, the singer promises “I damn sure never would’ve danced with the devil at 19” — the same age she famously references in scathing Speak Now confessional “Dear John.”)

Check out some of the best fan theories about Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) below.

Taylor Swift’s poster for the ‘Eras Tour’ seemingly teases “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)”. pic.twitter.com/604sPW0aga — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) November 2, 2022

She wouldn’t?????? Announce Speak Now TV?????? During the World Series?????? Would she???????? pic.twitter.com/UcaZUgVZ3N — ✨🖤Lexing Like a Goddamn Acrobat✨🖤 (@BlankSpaceProd) November 1, 2022

She is releasing speak now tv next i just know pic.twitter.com/S4oLcibtmM — Liam 🌙 (@Notfancy_) November 1, 2022

We're 100% getting speak now tv before the tour starts — Have you seen MAStermind is doing this again! (@samisntokay) November 1, 2022