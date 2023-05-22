Taylor Swift Says She’s ‘Never Been This Happy’ at Eras Tour Show: ‘My Life Finally Makes Sense’

Taylor Swift is feeling a little extra bejeweled as of late. At a recent Eras Tour concert at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., the 33-year-old superstar shared that she’s doing better than ever before diving into that night’s surprise songs.

“I kind of just feel like telling you … I’ve just never been this happy in my life, in all aspects of my life, ever,” she told fans Saturday (May 20). “And I just want to thank you for being a part of that.”

“It’s not just the tour, I just sort of feel like my life finally feels like it makes sense,” she continued.

Swift remained elusive about what, besides her sold-out stadium tour, is putting a smile on her face these days — but fans do have a few guesses. For one, the “Anti-Hero” singer is rumored to be dating The 1975’s Matty Healy. The alleged new romance comes just a couple months after news of Swift’s breakup from Joe Alwyn, whom she was with for six years, went public.

The pop star has also seemingly been spending a lot of time in the studio — sometimes with Healy — and has been spotted a number of times in recent weeks at New York City’s Electric Lady Studios. Is a new project in the works? Or, perhaps another re-recorded album to follow July 7’s Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)?

“I thought I’d play this song which brings me a lot of happy memories,” Swift added Saturday, before playing that night’s first surprise song, “Question…?,” on guitar.

Afterward, the 12-time Grammy winner took to the piano to perform “Invisible,” a deep cut from her 2008 debut album.

Watch Taylor get candid with fans over the weekend at Gillette Stadium below: