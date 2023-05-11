×
Philadelphia Radio Station Changes Its Name in Honor of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Stop

The WDTY FM will also play the star's hits nonstop through May 15.

Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at State Farm Stadium on March 18, 2023 in Swift City, ERAzona (Glendale, Arizona). John Shearer/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift‘s The Eras Tour is preparing to touch down in Philadelphia this weekend, and to celebrate, one radio station is doing a major overhaul to get fans hyped for the pop star’s return. On Thursday (May 11), Audacy announced that 96.5 TDY (WTDY-FM) in Philadelphia is renaming the station to Ninety-Swift-Five T-A-Y starting through 9 a.m. ET on May 15.

The celebratory move will see the radio station exclusively play songs from Swift’s catalog, and will additionally change its logos, online and on social platforms, to reflect “Taylor’s Hits.”

“It’s an exciting time for our stations as we welcome Taylor Swift back to Philadelphia,” said David Yadgaroff, senior vice president and market manager, Audacy Philadelphia. “TDY will celebrate this amazing weekend by showcasing Taylor in a special way. We can’t wait to turn TDY into T-A-Y, Taylor’s Hits!”

The Eras Tour will touch down in Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field May 12-14. Ahead of the shows, WTDY-FM will be on site to meet Swifties, set up a photo booth with Swift era appropriate props, and will host a “Taylor-oke” karaoke session for fans. Those who are not in possession of tickets for the Philadelphia shows will be given a chance to win, as the radio station will hold a contest each day of the stadium dates.

WTDY-FM changing its name to Ninety-Swift-Five T-A-Y is just one of many recent moves a city has done to celebrate The Eras Tour coming to town. Most recently, Nashville dedicated a bench at its Centennial Park with references the pop star’s “Invisible String” lyrics: “Green was the color of the grass where I used to read at Centennial Park”.

