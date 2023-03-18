Here Are Some of the Best Fan Reactions to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Opening Night

Taylor Swift fans are celebrating the opening night of the pop superstar’s highly-anticipated Eras tour.
During the career-spanning concert at Glendale, Ariz.’s State Farm Stadium on Friday (March 17), Swift performed a whopping 44 songs from her 10 studio albums. The stadium trek marks Swift’s first proper tour in five years, thanks primarily to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Now THAT is how you put on a show, taylor swift you are insane,” one fan tweeted alongside a photo collage of Swift’s numerous outfit changes during the show.
The 3-hour-and-15-minute show found Swift traveling through each of her eras one by one, showcasing the four original studio albums — Lover, Folklore, Evermore and Midnights — she’s recorded since her 2018 Reputation tour. The singer also performed her beloved hits, including “You Belong With Me” and “Shake It Off.” Read Billboard‘s “13 Best Moments” from the tour’s opening night here.
Swifties took to social media before, during and after the Eras tour launch on Friday, sharing dazzling photos and majestic videos of the concert’s impressive production. “The aesthetics of #TSTheErasTour are INSANE,” a fan wrote on Twitter alongside snapshots of the spectacular set-pieces. Another Swiftie added, “That was the show that just kept giving oh my GOD.”
Some attendees even wondered if the experience was real or a figment of their imagination. “Good morning i think last night i was at a taylor swift concert, was i? #TSTheErasTour,” they tweeted.
The Eras tour continues on Saturday (March 18) with a second show in Glendale, Ariz., which has temporarily been renamed Swift City in honor of the artist’s arrival. Support on the trek features a rotating cast of opening acts, including Paramore, beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, girl in red, Muna, Haim, Gayle, Gracie Abrams and Owenn.
See some of the best fan reactions to the opening night of Swift’s Eras tour below.