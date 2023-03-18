Here Are Some of the Best Fan Reactions to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Opening Night

Taylor Swift fans are celebrating the opening night of the pop superstar’s highly-anticipated Eras tour.

During the career-spanning concert at Glendale, Ariz.’s State Farm Stadium on Friday (March 17), Swift performed a whopping 44 songs from her 10 studio albums. The stadium trek marks Swift’s first proper tour in five years, thanks primarily to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Now THAT is how you put on a show, taylor swift you are insane,” one fan tweeted alongside a photo collage of Swift’s numerous outfit changes during the show.

The 3-hour-and-15-minute show found Swift traveling through each of her eras one by one, showcasing the four original studio albums — Lover, Folklore, Evermore and Midnights — she’s recorded since her 2018 Reputation tour. The singer also performed her beloved hits, including “You Belong With Me” and “Shake It Off.” Read Billboard‘s “13 Best Moments” from the tour’s opening night here.

Swifties took to social media before, during and after the Eras tour launch on Friday, sharing dazzling photos and majestic videos of the concert’s impressive production. “The aesthetics of #TSTheErasTour are INSANE,” a fan wrote on Twitter alongside snapshots of the spectacular set-pieces. Another Swiftie added, “That was the show that just kept giving oh my GOD.”

Some attendees even wondered if the experience was real or a figment of their imagination. “Good morning i think last night i was at a taylor swift concert, was i? #TSTheErasTour,” they tweeted.

The Eras tour continues on Saturday (March 18) with a second show in Glendale, Ariz., which has temporarily been renamed Swift City in honor of the artist’s arrival. Support on the trek features a rotating cast of opening acts, including Paramore, beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, girl in red, Muna, Haim, Gayle, Gracie Abrams and Owenn.

See some of the best fan reactions to the opening night of Swift’s Eras tour below.

Taylor just dived into the stage for a change to the Midnights era! How did she do that?! #TSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/7olnCMnoUt — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) March 18, 2023

TAYLOR SINGING FEARLESS WITH HER FULL BAND. THE SAME BAND WHO PERFORMED IT WITH HER SINCE 2008. AND THE FIRST TIME IT’S BEEN ON A TOUR SETLIST IN 12 YEARS. I AM UNWELL pic.twitter.com/o7AQqtPYag — 𝒻𝑜𝓁𝓀𝓁𝑜𝓇𝑒 | fan account (@cardigan_swift) March 18, 2023

HER EYES WHEN SHE SAYS F’CKED IN THE HEAD OH MY GOD THIS BRIDGE IS BETTER LIVE AND EVERYTHING I EVER NEEDED #TSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/jMWiqmBRJS — Zainub Amir (@zainubamir) March 18, 2023

taylor swift performing the bridge of cardigan live must be what paradise feels like pic.twitter.com/GnhF7g1WM4 — vittοria🪩 (@poeticardigan) March 18, 2023

ANDREA SWIFT VIBING TO LOOK WHAT YOU MADE ME DO SHE IS REALLY TAYLOR BIGGEST FAN pic.twitter.com/izyyFDfN7i — c 💌 (@celestialswiftt) March 18, 2023

ALSO TAYLOR SWIFT CHAIR DANCED RIGHT IN FRONT OF ME pic.twitter.com/LgkRGjlrk6 — sonya 3/18 SEC P ROW 1 SEAT 12 (@TisTheDamnPhD) March 18, 2023

That was the show that just kept giving oh my GOD — sonya 3/18 SEC P ROW 1 SEAT 12 (@TisTheDamnPhD) March 18, 2023

now THAT is how you put on a show, taylor swift you are insane. #TSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/3FjVdacx31 — Ron || ERAS TOUR (@midnightstrack2) March 18, 2023

Anyone else's teenage daughter wake up this morning reciting a full recap of Taylor Swift's opening tour show in Arizona, complete with wardrobe and set design details? Anyone…. — Kevin Maher (@KMaherNews12) March 18, 2023

good morning i think last night i was at a taylor swift concert, was i? #TSTheErasTour — laura.🪩 🌌tampa n1 seattle n2 (@redintodaylight) March 18, 2023

I am a Speak Now stan first and a human second #TSTheErasTour #GlendaleTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/CwrqNoya4k — sarah 💫 glendale! (@FearlesslySarah) March 18, 2023

taylor swift going from tolerate it to ready for it pic.twitter.com/fq07S90nZw — chelsea (@oliviarodrgo) March 18, 2023

TAYLOR SWIFT IS INSANE BRO SHE LITERALLY SANG 44 SONGS ON ERAS TOUR — b (@balk1ss) March 18, 2023

https://twitter.com/hashtag/TSTheErasTour?src=hashtag_click